Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best deals on Realme, Poco, Redmi and more

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is up and running for Flipkart Plus members. The sale will be open for all buyers on September 23 at midnight. One of the biggest highlights of Flipkart sales has always been deals on smartphones. This time around too, Flipkart is offering some impressive deals on some of the best-selling devices. The deals can also be made slightly sweeter with the help of some specific bank cards. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale deals revealed: Best offers on OnePlus, Samsung, iPhone 12, Realme

Flipkart sale is offering 10 percent discount on ICICI Bank Credit cards and Axis Bank cards. However, the maximum discounts have been capped at different levels for different categories. Let’s take a look at the discounts on phones. Also Read - iPhone 13, iPhone 12 deals on Flipkart and Amazon: This is how to save more money

Note: All the prices mentioned include the bank discount offered by the e-commerce platform Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals on OnePlus 10T, Realme Narzo 50A and more

Realme 9 Pro: The device is selling at Rs 14,999 down from its listed price of Rs 21,999. The phone comes with Snapdragon 695 chipset along with a 64-megapixel triple camera setup.

Poco C31: The budget Poco smartphone comes at a price of Rs 5,999 down from the marked price of Rs 10,999. The Poco device also comes with a triple camera setup.

Redmi 10: The smartphone is selling at a price of Rs 7,999 down from the marked price of Rs 7,999. The phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 6000 mAh battery.

Poco M4 5G: The Poco M4 5G comes with a 6.58-inch FullHD+ display and it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G.

Realme 9: The Realme 9 comes with 6.4-inch FullHD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset. The phone is selling at a price of Rs 12,999 down from the marked price of Rs 20,999.