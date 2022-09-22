comscore Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best deals on Realme, Poco, Redmi and more
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Best Deals On Realme Poco Redmi And More
News

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best deals on Realme, Poco, Redmi and more

Deals

Flipkart is offering 10 percent discount on ICICI Bank Credit cards and Axis Bank cards

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Camera

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is up and running for Flipkart Plus members. The sale will be open for all buyers on September 23 at midnight. One of the biggest highlights of Flipkart sales has always been deals on smartphones. This time around too, Flipkart is offering some impressive deals on some of the best-selling devices. The deals can also be made slightly sweeter with the help of some specific bank cards. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale deals revealed: Best offers on OnePlus, Samsung, iPhone 12, Realme

Flipkart sale is offering 10 percent discount on ICICI Bank Credit cards and Axis Bank cards. However, the maximum discounts have been capped at different levels for different categories. Let’s take a look at the discounts on phones. Also Read - iPhone 13, iPhone 12 deals on Flipkart and Amazon: This is how to save more money

Note: All the prices mentioned include the bank discount offered by the e-commerce platform Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals on OnePlus 10T, Realme Narzo 50A and more

Realme 9 Pro: The device is selling at Rs 14,999 down from its listed price of Rs 21,999. The phone comes with Snapdragon 695 chipset along with a 64-megapixel triple camera setup.

Poco C31: The budget Poco smartphone comes at a price of Rs 5,999 down from the marked price of Rs 10,999. The Poco device also comes with a triple camera setup.

Redmi 10: The smartphone is selling at a price of Rs 7,999 down from the marked price of Rs 7,999. The phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 6000 mAh battery.

Poco M4 5G: The Poco M4 5G comes with a 6.58-inch FullHD+ display and it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G.

Realme 9: The Realme 9 comes with 6.4-inch FullHD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset. The phone is selling at a price of Rs 12,999 down from the marked price of Rs 20,999.

  • Published Date: September 22, 2022 9:50 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 22, 2022 9:54 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple Store announces festive season sale on iPhones in India
Deals
Apple Store announces festive season sale on iPhones in India
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale deals revealed: Best offers on smartphones

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale deals revealed: Best offers on smartphones

OnePlus 10 Pro gets OxygenOS 13 update

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro gets OxygenOS 13 update

UPI Lite launched in India: All you need to know

News

UPI Lite launched in India: All you need to know

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji fires 300 employees for secretly for moonlighting

News

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji fires 300 employees for secretly for moonlighting

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best deals on smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale deals revealed: Best offers on smartphones

OnePlus 10 Pro gets OxygenOS 13 update

UPI Lite launched in India: All you need to know

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji fires 300 employees for secretly for moonlighting

Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under 15,000, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus, Amazefit and More

This is how to save money on iPhone 13, iPhone 12 deals during sale

Buying a new iPhone? Try iPhone 13, not iPhone 14 for maximum savings

Demand of 'future-ready' smartphones with 5G support has increased: Amazon India

Ethereum The Merge : Here s what happened and how the industry reacted to it

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus and more Check out the Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under ₹15,000

Features

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus and more Check out the Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under ₹15,000
Redmi K60 Launch Details Revealed, Might Feature Dynamic Island Notch

News

Redmi K60 Launch Details Revealed, Might Feature Dynamic Island Notch
iPhone 14 First Look | What's new ? Worth the upgrade? | #iphone14

Hands On

iPhone 14 First Look | What's new ? Worth the upgrade? | #iphone14
WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users

News

WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users