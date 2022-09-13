Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale from September 23: Discounts, cashbacks and pay later options

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, is back with the 9th edition of its flagship event, The Big Billion Days (TBBD) is all set begin from September 23 until September 30 and will see consumers, sellers, MSMEs, and Kirana delivery partners, coming together from across the country for an inclusive festive season. This year customers will also get access to an attractive selection of unique products under the ‘TBBD Specials’, offering industry-first innovations that are designed to make consumers’ shopping experience memorable, the firm claims. Customers will enjoy access to affordable and seamless shopping experience through discounts, cashbacks and pay later options provided by leading banks in the country. Also Read - Flipkart fined Rs 1 lakh for selling faulty pressure cookers

Customers will see 130 ‘Special Edition’ collectibles from 90+ brands across categories bringing a wide assortment of 10,000+ new products. They will also be provided access to a wide assortment of new products co-created by brands and beloved celebrities such as Virat Kohli, Kriti Sanon, Chef Vikas Khanna, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, P V Sindhu, and K L Rahul to name a few. Shoppers from across the country will get access to special merchandise to add to their festive collection. Also Read - Google Pixel 6A, Google Pixel Buds Pro first sale today: Check price, offers, specifications

Announcing the launch of The Big Billion Days 2022, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO – Flipkart Group said, “Over the years, The Big Billion Days (TBBD) has become an experience which customers, sellers, and the entire ecosystem eagerly looks forward to, and all our efforts are dedicated towards making it bigger and better every year. As India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, we pride ourselves in being close to customers and intimately understanding their needs and expectations.” Also Read - OnePlus announces offers for Amazon Prime Day, Flipkart Big Savings Day sales

This year, Flipkart has onboarded hundreds of last mile delivery hubs across the country and its largest fulfillment center in Haringhata, West Bengal which alone will process one million shipments a day.

Flipkart has also rolled out an option of open box deliveries for high value items such as mobiles and electronics. As part of the Open Box Delivery process, the Flipkart wishmaster (delivery partner) will open the product at the time of delivery, in front of the customer, who needs to accept the delivery only if their order is in an intact state. As a customer focussed initiative, this is to further strengthen the trust from customers. Open Box Delivery is currently applicable on certain brands across select PIN codes in India.

TBBD 2022 is also going to weave in sustainability efforts, with most of the shipments being processed in sustainable supply chain facilities and delivered through a fleet of thousands of electric vehicles (EVs) across the country.