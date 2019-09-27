In partnership with Infinix, Flipkart will be offering attractive deals on around 10 Infinix smartphones. Flipkart will be hosting its massive Diwali sale later this week. The company is promising that the Infinix phones will be available at heavily discounted prices during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Phones like the Infinix Smart 3 plus, Infinix S4, Infinix Hot 8, Infinix Note 5 are going to be listed during the sale. Read on to know more about the same.

Infinix phone deals during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Infinix has confirmed that the Smart 3 Plus will be available at a discounted price of Rs 5,499. The handset packs a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear cameras. There is also an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The Infinix S4 will also be on the sale. It will cost Rs 7,499 in India, which is the price for the 32GB model. The 64GB model of the same device will cost 8,499. This S4 device comes in Space Grey color. You also get a 32-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a beefy 4,000mAh battery as well.

During Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the recently launched Inifnix Hot 8 will be available for Rs 6,999. The latest phone from Infinix offers a massive 5,000mAh battery. There is also a big 6.52-inch HD+ screen with a 90.3 percent of screen-to-body ratio. Its predecessor, Infinix Hot 7, will be listed for Rs 7,999. It features a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual front cameras. Infinix is offering this device in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Customers will be able to buy the phone in Aqua Blue and Mocha Brown colors.

The 64GB variant of the Infinix Note 5 will be available for Rs 8,999, while 32GB model for Rs 6,999. The Smart 2 will be priced at Rs 4,999. This is for the 32GB storage variant. The 16GB model of the same device will cost Rs 3,999. The Note 5 Stylus smartphone will be priced at Rs 12,499. It features a 16-megapixel front and rear camera and a 4000mAh battery. It includes the unique X-Pen, which can be used to doodle, paint or create notes. Note 5 Stylus is an Android One smartphone from the company.

Features Smart 3 Plus Infinix S4 Infinix Hot 8 Price 6999 8999 6999 Chipset Helio A22 MediaTek Helio P22 SoC MediaTek Helio P22 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android Pie 9 Pie Display 6.21-inch HD+ 6.21-inch HD+ 6.5-inch HD+ Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB of RAM + 32GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera triple – 2MP+ 13MP + a low light sensor 13MP + 2MP + 8MP Triple – 13MP + 2MP + low light sensor Front Camera 8MP 32MP 8MP Battery 3,500mAh 4,000mAh 5,000mAh

