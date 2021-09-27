Flipkart big billion days sale 2021: Check out best deals on smartphones

Flipkart big billion days sale – E-commerce giant Flipkart will commence its big billion days sale from October 3 to October 10. Earlier, the company had announced that the eighth edition of Big Billion Days would be held from 7-12 October this year. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days sale smartphone deals revealed: Pixel 4a, Poco X3 Pro, Moto G60, and more

The company gives discounts and offers on the best items ranging from mobile phones, laptops, smartwatches, earbuds, and smart TVs. Flipkart will provide an instant discount of up to 10% to the Axis Bank Credit Card and ICICI Bank Credit Card users. Flipkart will unveil several smartphones deals for its users. Let’s see which deal suits you best. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days sale date announced: Check date, deals, discounts on smartphones, electronic devices

Flipkart big billion days sale: List of smartphones deals available

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 is officially priced at Rs 64,129, but it could be available at Rs 49,999 during Flipkart’s big billion days sale. With the launch of the iPhone 13, users are hoping to get a massive discount on iPhone 12 models. Although Apple has officially discontinued iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. But you can still get them on Flipkart. By looking at the ‘Guess the Price’ results on Flipkart, it is visible that this flagship smartphone could get a huge discount. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days sale deals reveals: Discount on smartphones, TWS earbuds, gaming laptops

Poco X3 Pro

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Poco X3 Pro will be available for Rs 16,999 for the base 6GB RAM variant. Customers can exchange their old smartphones and make purchases with bank offers. Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank for the Big Billion Days sale. With this, the top model of the phone will be available at an EMI of Rs 728.

Oppo A53s

The Oppo A53s 5G smartphone, which is being sold for Rs 15,990, can be purchased in the Flipkart sale for Rs 12,990. The phone has a 6.52-inch HD + display with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage. The phone packs 13MP + 2MP + 2MP triple rear cameras, 8MP front camera, 5000mAh battery, and MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

Oppo Reno6 and Oppo Reno6 Pro

Launched earlier this year, Oppo Reno6 will be priced at Rs 26,990 at Flipkart’s big billion days sale. The smartphone initially launched at Rs 29,990. In contrast, Oppo Reno6 Pro will cost you Rs 35,990, down from Rs 39,990.

Motorola Edge20 Fusion

Flipkart will sell Motorola Edge 20 Fusion 5G for Rs 19,999 during the sale. The current price of the device is Rs 22,999. That is, you will get a flat discount of Rs 3,000 on this phone. This device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, a 10-bit 90Hz AMOLED screen, and a 108MP quad rear camera setup.

Vivo X60 5G

Vivo X60 5G is available at a massive, discounted price during Flipkart’s big billion days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,990 during the sale. Although, the official price of the phone is Rs 42,990 in India.

Asus ROG phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3 is one of the best gaming phones in the market. The 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is currently available for Rs 46,999 on both the official website and Flipkart. In the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, this smartphone will be available at an initial price of Rs 34,999, which means the smartphone will cost you Rs 12,000 cheaper.