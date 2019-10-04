The Flipkart Billion Days sale had kicked off on September 29, and today is the last day of the festive sale on Flipkart. So you still have a chance to avail offers on phones likes Realme 5, Redmi 7A, Samsung Galaxy S9, Redmi Note 7S, Nokia 6.1 Plus and more. Besides the discounts, buyers will also be able to avail no-cost EMI options. You also get a 10 percent instant discount with Axis Bank credit and debit cards, and ICICI Bank credit cards. Here’s a look at the top deals.

Flipkart sale: Top deals on phones

Poco F1

Currently, Flipkart is offering the Poco F1 smartphone for Rs 14,999 in India. This price is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option. The e-commerce giant is also offering an additional 10 percent instant discount for buyers. However, they need to make the purchase with Axis Bank-issued credit or debit cards or ICICI Bank-issued credit cards. But the company is not giving any exchange offers on this variant. To recall, the Poco F1 was launched in August 2018 with a price tag of Rs 20,999. It offers a Snapdragon 845 SoC, a 4,000mAh battery, notched display, and more.

Realme 5

The Realme 5 was launched in India for Rs 10,999. During the Flipkart sale, it is currently available for Rs 8,999, meaning you are getting Rs 2,000 discount on this Realme phone. Apart from the Bank offers, you also get up to Rs 8,500 off on exchange of your old device. This Realme phone comes with a quad rear camera setup. There is also a notched display, a big 6.5-inch HD+ screen and more. It features a 5,000mAh battery as well as a powerful enough Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Samsung Galaxy S9 can be purchased for 29,999 in India. For the same price, Samsung is offering 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The bigger Samsung Galaxy S9+ phone is available for Rs 34,999. This price is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. You can also get up to Rs 14,000 discount on the exchange of an old device. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S9 was launched in India for Rs 57,900, which is for the 64GB storage model. The Galaxy S9+, on the other hand, was originally launched for Rs 64,900. This is for the 64GB storage variant.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series

Redmi 7A, Redmi 8A

The Redmi 7A smartphone is available for Rs 4,999. Xiaomi launched the affordable Redmi 7A in India in the month of July. The company also recently launched the successor to this pocket-friendly, which is called Redmi 8A. The latter is a massive upgrade over the Redmi 7A, and is available for Rs 6,499. It offers a 6.2-inch notched display, USB Type-C, a massive 5,000mAh battery, a new Aura Wave grip design and more. You can get up to Rs 4,950 off on Redmi 7A on exchange of an old phone, and Rs 6,400 on 8A.

Nokia 6.1 Plus

The Nokia 6.1 Plus, which is an Android One smartphone, is available for as low as Rs 8,999 during the Flipkart sale. If you are interested in buying this phone, then you can get up to Rs 8,500 off on exchange. The handset packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, full HD+ notched display, glass back design, dual rear cameras and more. It is backed by a 3060mAh battery under the hood.

Vivo Z1 Pro

The new Vivo Z1 Pro is available for Rs 12,990 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Customers can also get up to Rs 12,000 off on exchange. As for the features, Vivo has added a 16-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel shooter on the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi’s wallet-friendly Redmi Note 7S is priced at Rs 8,999 for the Flipkart sale. The company is offering up to Rs 8,500 off on the exchange of an old device. As for the specifications, the handset comes with a 6.3-inch display with full HD+ resolution. The handset offers a dot notch display design as is the trend in the industry. The front and the back panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset under the hood.

Features Samsung Galaxy S9 Realme 5 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Price 57900 9999 9999 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC Snapdragon 660 SoC OS Android 8.0 Oreo ColorOS 6 with Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display sAMOLED Display-5.8-inch-QHD+ (1440 x 2960) Pixel 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels 6.3-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 64GB Storage + 4GB RAM 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage Rear Camera Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4) Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Dual – 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 8 MP AF (F1.7) 13MP 13MP Battery 3000 mAh battery 5,000mAh 4,000mAh