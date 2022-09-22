comscore Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Apple AirPods Pro (1st-gen) available at Rs 15,990
News

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Major discount available on Apple AirPods Pro

Deals

Down from Rs 24,900, the first-gen Apple AirPods Pro is selling at Rs 15,900 on Flipkart.

Apple-AirPods-Pro

Representational image of AirPods Pro

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is now live in India, along with the Amazon Great Indian Days sale. During the sale, Flipkart is offering massive discounts on Apple products including iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and more. Additionally, buyers can also get offers on Apple AirPods Pro (1st-gen) and Apple Watch SE (1-gen). Also Read - This might be the biggest difference between iPhone 14 and iPhone 13

Apple AirPods Pro (First gen) discount

The first generation of Apple AirPods Pro was launched in India at Rs 24,900, back in 2019. During the ongoing sale, customers can buy it for 15,900. Also Read - iPhone 13, iPhone 12 deals on Flipkart and Amazon: This is how to save more money

apple, flipkart Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Best deals on flagship smartphones

Apple AirPods Pro first gen is powered by an H1 chip, which “features 10 audio cores and powers everything from sound to Siri.” The earbuds offer support for active noise cancellation that can block ambient noise and allows users to focus on what you are listening to. In order to achieve ANC, Apple says AirPods Pro uses “two microphones combined with advanced software to continuously adapt to each individual ear and headphone fit.” There is also a “Transparency” mode, which provides users with the option to simultaneously listen to music and the surrounding environment.

As per the company, the earbuds can deliver four-and-a-half hours of listening time on a single charge with active noise cancellation enabled. AirPods Pro also features a vent system to equalize pressure and reduce discomfort caused by wearing in-ear headphones. There is also a force sensor that makes it easy to play, pause or skip tracks, and answer or hang up phone calls.

For the unversed, Apple has also announced that its products will be available at discounts in India on September 26. This message was seen on the Apple Store India which reads “Get ready, our limited-time offer begins on 09.26.2022. Save the date”.

Notably, the company has not announced what deals and offers will be available yet. Last year, Apple had given away free AirPods on the purchase of new iPhones.

  • Published Date: September 22, 2022 9:39 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 22, 2022 9:40 AM IST
