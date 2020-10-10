comscore Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Poco phones to get price cut | BGR India
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Poco phones to receive price cut of up to Rs 1,000

During Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Poco smartphones will receive a price cut of up to Rs 1,000. Ahead of the sale, check out all the deals here.

  • Updated: October 10, 2020 11:54 AM IST
Poco X2 Review 4

Photo: Dharmik Patel

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is all set to kick off on October 16 and will continue until October 21. During the sale, the company will be offering decent deals on several devices. This time around, Flipkart has given space to every brand and you won’t see different phones clubbed together. We have already published a story on Realme phone deals and here, we will be taking a look at Poco phones. Also Read - Poco C3 with entry-level price, triple-rear camera launched in India

During Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Poco smartphones will receive a price cut of up to Rs 1,000. The Poco M2 will get a price cut of Rs 500 and you will be able to buy this device for Rs 10,499. For the same price, you will get the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The Poco M2 Pro will receive a price cut of Rs 1,000 and will cost you Rs 12,999. Also Read - Poco C3 India launch today: Live stream details, expected specifications and price

Currently, this handset listed with a price tag of Rs 13,999, which is the price for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The company is likely to offer discounts on all the variants. The Poco X2 smartphone will also get a price cut of Rs 1,000 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Customers will be able to buy the device for Rs 16,499. Currently, it is being sold for Rs 17,499, which is for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is currently listed on site for Rs 18,499. Also Read - Poco X3 with 120Hz display set to go on sale today: India price, specs and other details

The new Poco C3 and Poco X3 phones will also be on sale. All the mentioned deals will be live when Flipkart Big Billion Days kick starts. Besides, apart from the discount offers, Flipkart is also giving a 10 percent instant discount on SBI cards. This means that you will be able to buy the handset at a much cheaper price. Do note that if you are a Flipkart Plus user, then these deals will be visible to you early.

  • Published Date: October 10, 2020 11:40 AM IST
  • Updated Date: October 10, 2020 11:54 AM IST

