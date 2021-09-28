comscore Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Realme GT and GT Master Edition with up to Rs 5,000 discount
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Realme GT and GT Master Edition to be available with up to Rs 5,000 discount

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins from October 3 till October 10. During the sale, Realme GT and GT Master Edition will be available with up to Rs 5,000 discount. Check the deal and discounted price here.

Realme GT Master Edition

Realme launched the Realme GT Master Edition smartphone alongside the Realme GT in India last month. Shortly after the launch of this smartphone, the company is offering amazing discounts on the Realme GT Master Edition and Realme GT. This offer will be available during the Realme Festive Days sale from October 3 to 10 on realme.com, Flipkart, and offline channels. During Realme Festive Days, you will get a massive discount of Rs 5,000 on the GT series. Also Read - Realme GT ME Cosmic black now available with flat discount of Rs 2,000 for a limited period

Realme GT and GT Master Edition offers and discounts

The Realme GT 5G will be available at a discounted price of Rs 35,999 for its single 8GB+128GB variant. Also Read - Top phones with 120Hz display in September 2021 starting at Rs 16,999

The base variant of the Realme GT Master Edition with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available at an effective price of Rs 20,999 during the festival sale. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will be available at an effective price of Rs 22,999. The top variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will come for Rs 24,999. Also Read - Top 5G phones under Rs 30,000 you can buy in September 2021: Check the list

Customers can avail of bank offers on purchasing the GT and Master Edition through Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. They can avail of an instant discount of 10 percent and get an instant discount of up to Rs 2,000 on ICICI Bank credit cards and credit card EMIs.

Additionally, customers can get a discount of Rs 5,000 on buying the smartphones from Flipkart and the official website. They will also get the Realme Buds Air Pro worth Rs 4,999 for free on buying the GT and Master Edition from Flipkart, the official website, and nearby stores.

Realme GT, Realme GT specs, Realme GT deal, Realme GT price in india

Realme GT Master Edition specifications

In terms of specifications, the Realme GT ME works on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0. It has a 6.43-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display, along with a hole-punch cutout for a selfie. This phone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor paired with 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM.

For photography, you get a triple rear camera setup which includes 64 megapixels primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video calls, this phone includes a 16-megapixel camera.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 65 W SuperDart charging support. The Realme GT ME other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The dimensions of this phone are 158.5×73.3×8.4mm, and the weight is 186 grams.

  Published Date: September 28, 2021 12:40 PM IST

