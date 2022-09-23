comscore Realme GT Neo 3T goes on sale in India on Flipkart: Check price, sale offers, specs
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Realme Gt Neo 3t First Sale In India
News

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Realme GT Neo 3T goes on first sale in India

Deals

Realme GT Neo 3T is launched in India in three storage variants. The pricing of the smartphones starts from Rs 29,999.

Realme GT Neo 3t

Realme launched its Realme GT Neo 3T in India last week at a starting price of Rs 29,999. The highlights of the smartphone include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor, a 64MP triple rear camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W SuperDart charging. The smartphone is now available for purchase on Flipkart, during its ongoing Big Billion Days sale. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme Narzo 50i Prime is now available for purchase in India

Realme GT Neo 3T price, sale offers

The Realme GT Neo 3T is launched in three storage variants. The 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999, the 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage variant is available for Rs 31,999 and the top variant of the phone with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space will cost you Rs 33,999. Also Read - Best deals on smartphones for under Rs 30,000: OnePlus 10T, iQOO Z6 Pro and more

In terms of colours, it is launched in Shade Black, Dash Yellow and Drifting White colour variants. The smartphone is now available for purchase on Realme.com, Flipkart and retail stores.

As for sale offers, buyers will get discounts up to Rs 7,000 on purchases made via ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards.

Realme GT Neo 3T specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3T sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. For gaming, it has an eight-layer heat dissipation structure, which the company says provides a complete cover to core heat source. It runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0.

Talking about cameras, the Realme GT Neo 3T sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary camera, a 119-degrees ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 4cm macro lens. On the front, it has a 16MP wide-angle selfie lens. The Realme GT Neo 3T is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperDart charge technology. Additional features include support for Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, Bluetooth 5.2 and 5G.

  • Published Date: September 23, 2022 9:03 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Instagram down in India, Android and iOS users report login issues
Apps
Instagram down in India, Android and iOS users report login issues
Google launches Chromecast with Google TV (HD) in India

News

Google launches Chromecast with Google TV (HD) in India

Mobile gaming advertisers witness 2x growth YoY in India: Report

Gaming

Mobile gaming advertisers witness 2x growth YoY in India: Report

Nothing Ear (stick) officially revealed, launch imminent

Wearables

Nothing Ear (stick) officially revealed, launch imminent

How to Enable Lockdown Mode on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

How To

How to Enable Lockdown Mode on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Instagram down in India, Android and iOS users report login issues

Google launches Chromecast with Google TV (HD) in India

Mobile gaming advertisers witness 2x growth YoY in India: Report

Vivo Y16 with 13MP dual-camera setup, 5000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 12,499: Details here

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: Samsung announces heavy discounts on Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE 5G and more

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones, Watch Video

Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under 15,000, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus, Amazefit and More

This is how to save money on iPhone 13, iPhone 12 deals during sale

Buying a new iPhone? Try iPhone 13, not iPhone 14 for maximum savings

Demand of 'future-ready' smartphones with 5G support has increased: Amazon India

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale !! Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones and Offers

Features

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale !! Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones and Offers
vivo V25 UnBoxed !! Check out the Quick Review of this latest Mid Budget Smartphone

Reviews

vivo V25 UnBoxed !! Check out the Quick Review of this latest Mid Budget Smartphone
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus and more Check out the Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under ₹15,000

Features

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus and more Check out the Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under ₹15,000
Redmi K60 Launch Details Revealed, Might Feature Dynamic Island Notch

News

Redmi K60 Launch Details Revealed, Might Feature Dynamic Island Notch