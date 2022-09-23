Realme launched its Realme GT Neo 3T in India last week at a starting price of Rs 29,999. The highlights of the smartphone include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor, a 64MP triple rear camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W SuperDart charging. The smartphone is now available for purchase on Flipkart, during its ongoing Big Billion Days sale. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme Narzo 50i Prime is now available for purchase in India

Realme GT Neo 3T price, sale offers

The Realme GT Neo 3T is launched in three storage variants. The 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999, the 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage variant is available for Rs 31,999 and the top variant of the phone with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space will cost you Rs 33,999.

In terms of colours, it is launched in Shade Black, Dash Yellow and Drifting White colour variants. The smartphone is now available for purchase on Realme.com, Flipkart and retail stores.

As for sale offers, buyers will get discounts up to Rs 7,000 on purchases made via ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards.

Realme GT Neo 3T specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3T sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. For gaming, it has an eight-layer heat dissipation structure, which the company says provides a complete cover to core heat source. It runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0.

Talking about cameras, the Realme GT Neo 3T sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary camera, a 119-degrees ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 4cm macro lens. On the front, it has a 16MP wide-angle selfie lens. The Realme GT Neo 3T is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperDart charge technology. Additional features include support for Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, Bluetooth 5.2 and 5G.