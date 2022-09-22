comscore Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is available at less than 10K on Flipkart
News

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 available for under Rs 10,000

Deals

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is now live for all the Plus members. For others, it will start tomorrow and end on September 30.

Samsung Galaxy watch 4

During the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, buyers are getting major discounts on electronics and more products including iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S22+, Oppo Reno8 and more. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is also available at a major discount on Flipkart right now. Also Read - Best deals on smartphones for under Rs 30,000: OnePlus 10T, iQOO Z6 Pro and more

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 discount

Launched at Rs 31,999, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (Bluetooth variant) is currently available at Rs 9,999 on Flipkart and the Samsung website. This variant is 44mm in size and is available in Black, Green and Silver colour variants. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Major discount available on Apple AirPods Pro

The 40mm size variant with Bluetooth is priced at Rs 23,999, 42mm is priced at Rs 31,999 and the 46mm variant will cost you Rs 34,999. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale deals revealed: Best offers on OnePlus, Samsung, iPhone 12, Realme

For the unversed, before the launch of the Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung slashed the prices of the Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) Bluetooth variant. Down from Rs 26,999, it was then priced at Rs 12,940. This model is selling at Rs 9,999 in India. The smartwatch also comes in 4 size variants with 4G connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 comes with features like a blood oxygen monitor, the ability to measure body composition, sleep management, and more. The watches also come with a heart rate monitor and can also measure ECG.

The smartwatch also comes with a round watch dial and changeable straps, the smartwatches also come with over 90 exercise modes, the ability to track calories, count steps, GPS, a number of watch faces to choose from, and more. It runs WearOS (a first for a Samsung watch) that is designed by both Samsung and Google.

It features a 1.4-inch circular Super AMOLED display that has a 450×450 pixel resolution. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ for protection. According to Samsung, the smartwatch is powered by an Exynos W920 chipset. In terms of storage, it comes with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Galaxy Watch 4 is compatible with Android 6.0 or higher.

  • Published Date: September 22, 2022 4:40 PM IST
