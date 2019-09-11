Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts September 29: Key offers to know

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will be held from September 29 to October 4. The sale starts from midnight of September 29 and Flipkart Plus members get four hour early access to all the deals. The six-day event will see 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank debit and credit cards and ICICI Bank credit cards. The Walmart-owned e-commerce platform says the sale will see lakhs of sellers, artisans and brands from the country.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top deals to watch

The Big Billion Days sale will see categories open to consumers on different days. Deals and offers on mobiles and electronic devices and accessories will open to consumers on September 30. Other categories like TVs and Appliances, Fashion, Home and Furniture, Smart Devices and more will open on September 29. Flipkart claims that it has more than doubled the number of pincodes where it offers pick-up capabilities to sellers. It has also added 30,000 kiranas to its network to handhold customers through online purchase journey.

“Every year, The Big Billion Days marks the beginning of India’s festive season and every year we set out to deliver the best possible experience for our consumers and our lakhs of sellers. This year, more than ever, we are partnering with brands, MSMEs, sellers, and artisans to deliver unparalleled selection and user experience to our consumers,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart Group. “The Big Billion Days is a time for the whole country to come together and celebrate, without worrying about budgets or constraints. At Flipkart, we’ve worked hard over the past year to prepare for The Big Billion Days and we look forward to collaborating with the whole ecosystem to deliver the best festive season yet,” he added.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top Offers

Alongside consumer electronics, Flipkart is also focusing on its private label brands this year. It plans to offer over 10,000+ products under 200 categories designed for consumers. It also notes that over 50 million Indians will have access to some form of credit through various loan options available on the platform. During the sale, Flipkart is offering 10 percent instant discount and 5 percent unlimited cashback through card partners.

The sale will also see the launch of “innovative products from top brands specially for the 6 days of Big Billion Days”. It says that 100+ partner offers for SuperCoins and 4X Coins on all partners such as Ola, OYO, PhonePe, UrbanClap and 1mg. These SuperCoins will unlock a host of special celebrity experiences and 4x earnings on SuperPartners.