comscore Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts September 29: Key offers to know
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts September 29: Top deals expected and key offers to know
News

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts September 29: Top deals expected and key offers to know

Deals

Flipkart has announced that Big Billion Days sale will be held from September 29 to October 4. Here is a look at top deals expected and key offers to watch this year.

  • Published: September 11, 2019 5:05 PM IST
Flipkart

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will be held from September 29 to October 4. The sale starts from midnight of September 29 and Flipkart Plus members get four hour early access to all the deals. The six-day event will see 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank debit and credit cards and ICICI Bank credit cards. The Walmart-owned e-commerce platform says the sale will see lakhs of sellers, artisans and brands from the country.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top deals to watch

The Big Billion Days sale will see categories open to consumers on different days. Deals and offers on mobiles and electronic devices and accessories will open to consumers on September 30. Other categories like TVs and Appliances, Fashion, Home and Furniture, Smart Devices and more will open on September 29. Flipkart claims that it has more than doubled the number of pincodes where it offers pick-up capabilities to sellers. It has also added 30,000 kiranas to its network to handhold customers through online purchase journey.

Amazon Great Indian Festival coming soon: What to expect this year

Also Read

Amazon Great Indian Festival coming soon: What to expect this year

“Every year, The Big Billion Days marks the beginning of India’s festive season and every year we set out to deliver the best possible experience for our consumers and our lakhs of sellers. This year, more than ever, we are partnering with brands, MSMEs, sellers, and artisans to deliver unparalleled selection and user experience to our consumers,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart Group. “The Big Billion Days is a time for the whole country to come together and celebrate, without worrying about budgets or constraints. At Flipkart, we’ve worked hard over the past year to prepare for The Big Billion Days and we look forward to collaborating with the whole ecosystem to deliver the best festive season yet,” he added.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top Offers

Alongside consumer electronics, Flipkart is also focusing on its private label brands this year. It plans to offer over 10,000+ products under 200 categories designed for consumers. It also notes that over 50 million Indians will have access to some form of credit through various loan options available on the platform. During the sale, Flipkart is offering 10 percent instant discount and 5 percent unlimited cashback through card partners.

Flipkart TV Days starts September 9: Check out deals on smart TV from Xiaomi, MarQ, Thomson, TCL iFFALCON, Vu and others

Also Read

Flipkart TV Days starts September 9: Check out deals on smart TV from Xiaomi, MarQ, Thomson, TCL iFFALCON, Vu and others

The sale will also see the launch of “innovative products from top brands specially for the 6 days of Big Billion Days”. It says that 100+ partner offers for SuperCoins and 4X Coins on all partners such as Ola, OYO, PhonePe, UrbanClap and 1mg. These SuperCoins will unlock a host of special celebrity experiences and 4x earnings on SuperPartners.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 11, 2019 5:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts September 29: Key offers to know
Deals
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts September 29: Key offers to know
EA announces two Apex Legends physical editions

Gaming

EA announces two Apex Legends physical editions

Sony PS4 India price drop now live; Gets PS4 1TB Slim Mega Pack

Gaming

Sony PS4 India price drop now live; Gets PS4 1TB Slim Mega Pack

Apple iPhone price cut: Check out new India price of iPhone XR and others

Deals

Apple iPhone price cut: Check out new India price of iPhone XR and others

Apple iPhone XR prices cut in India: Check specifications, features and price here

Deals

Apple iPhone XR prices cut in India: Check specifications, features and price here

Most Popular

Lenovo K10 Note Review

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Fitbit Inspire HR Review

Motorola One Action Review

Alcatel 3T 10 tablet launched in India

Moto E6s all set to launch on September 16 in India

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched in India: Price, offers

Google Play Store: A number of fake antivirus apps spotted

Lenovo might launch truly wireless earbud in India tomorrow

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts September 29: Key offers to know

Deals

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts September 29: Key offers to know
Alcatel 3T 10 tablet launched in India

News

Alcatel 3T 10 tablet launched in India
Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo A6 Note sale in India today

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo A6 Note sale in India today
Realme 5 Pro to go on flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 5 Pro to go on flash sale today at 12PM
Realme 5 Pro to go on sale in India tomorrow: Price, offers

News

Realme 5 Pro to go on sale in India tomorrow: Price, offers

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 : 28 सितंबर से शुरू होगी फ्लिपकार्ट की बिग बिलियन डेज सेल, जानें पूरी डिटेल्स

Oppo A5 2020 और A9 2020 स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Airtel Xstream Fibre लॉन्च, JioFiber को टक्कर देने के लिए एयरटेल ने पेश किया 1Gbps स्पीड वाला ब्रॉडबेंड सर्विस

Infinix Hot 8 कल दोपहर 12 बजे इन ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री पर आएगा

Apple iPadOS 30 सितंबर से होगा लाइव, इन सभी iPhone में मिलेंगे नए फीचर्स


News

Alcatel 3T 10 tablet launched in India
News
Alcatel 3T 10 tablet launched in India
Moto E6s all set to launch on September 16 in India

News

Moto E6s all set to launch on September 16 in India
Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched in India: Price, offers

News

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched in India: Price, offers
Google Play Store: A number of fake antivirus apps spotted

News

Google Play Store: A number of fake antivirus apps spotted
Lenovo might launch truly wireless earbud in India tomorrow

News

Lenovo might launch truly wireless earbud in India tomorrow