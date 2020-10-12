The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will kick off from October 16. Ahead of the big festive sale, several brands have already revealed tempting deals. We recently published stories on top deals on Realme and Poco phones. Now, let’s take a look at the top deals and offers on Infinix devices. The smartphones like Infinix Hot 9 Pro, Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Smart 4 Plus, and others will be on sale with up to Rs 1,000 discount offer. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - OnePlus TV Y series will be available on Flipkart from October 12

Infinix Hot 10

This device was recently launched in India and it is already available in the country at a discounted price of Rs 9,999. This price is for the 6GB RAM + 128Gb storage model. As for the specifications, the Infinix Hot 10 is powered by a MediaTek helio G70 chipset. The device comes with a 6.78-inch TFT LCD display with HD+ resolution. There is a punch-hole display design and the cutout is placed on the left side of the device. It runs XOS 7.0 OS, which is based on Android 10. As for the cameras, you get a 16-megapixel AI quad rear camera setup. There is also an 8CM macro lens. On the front, you get an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera. There is a massive 5,200mAh battery under the hood. The smartphone comes with 18W fast charge support. Also Read - Apple to offer free Rs 14,900 Airpods with iPhone 11: Check details

Infinix Smart 4 Plus

The Smart 4 Plus will be priced at Rs 6,999 on Flipkart. You are getting a discount of Rs 1,000. This means that the original price of the device is Rs 7,999. As for the features of the phones, it is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio A52 chipset paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Additionally, the budget smartphone has a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen-to-body ratio of 95 percent. Software-wise, it runs Android 10 with Infinix’s custom XOS 6.2 on top. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a launched in India at Rs 29,999, sale on Flipkart starting October 16

The 6,000mAh battery is the key feature of the Infinix Smart 4 Plus. On the imaging front, the phone comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0. It is housed inside a waterdrop notch. There are also two cameras at the back – a primary 13-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and a secondary depth sensor.

Infinix Hot 9

The Infinix Hot 9 will be listed on Flipkart with a price label of Rs 8,999, down from Rs 9,499. You get a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC, which is also found in the Hot 8 device. There is a punch-hole display design too. The cut out is placed on the top left side of the screen. As far as the cameras are concerned, you get an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and videos.

The devices also come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging tech. There’s also a fingerprint scanner at the back of the phones. right next to the rear camera setup. Both the Infinix handsets will be sold with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro will cost you Rs 9,499, down from Rs 10,499. As for the features, the device sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display that outputs a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone also sports a punch-hole cutout for an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the top left corner. This is one of the most affordable smartphones with a punch-hole selfie camera design.

Powered by MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC, the smartphone offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. There is also support for expandable storage up to 256GB via the SD card slot. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro features a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main shooter. It is paired with a 2-megapixel macro, 2-megapixel depth, and a low-light sensor. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery. It runs XOS 6.0 based on Android 10.

Infinix Note 7

The Infinix Note 7 will be available on Flipkart with a price label of Rs 10,999, which is down from Rs 11,499. Do note that all the mentioned deals will only be available during the Flipkart Big Billion days sale. The Infinix Note 7 features a 6.95-inch HD+ punch-hole screen with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The Infinix Note 7 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and comes in a single variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is a dedicated memory card slot with support for up to 256GB. There is Android 10 with the brand’s XOS skin on top.

In terms of optics, the Infinix Note 7 features a quad camera setup on the back and a single camera on the front in the punch hole. There is a 48-megapixel main camera sensor, no ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera sensor. The phone also has a 5,000mAh battery which charges at 18W via a micro-USB port.