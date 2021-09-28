comscore Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Xiaomi, Thomson, OnePlus, Samsung and more smart TVs get cheaper
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Xiaomi, Thomson, OnePlus, Samsung and more smart TVs get cheaper

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins from October 3 till October 10. During the sale, smart TV's from Samsung, OnePlus, Thomson, Mi, and more will be available at discounted prices. Check deals and discounted price here.

Flipkart big billion days sale

Flipkart organizes Big Billion Days sale every year, which is also one of the biggest sales of the year. Huge discounts will be available in almost all categories, including smartphones, tablets, TVs, electronics during the sale. Additionally, customers are also given extra discounts like bank offers, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI, which make shopping more enjoyable. Flipkart will begin its sale on October 3. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 12 under Rs 50,000, discount on Poco X3 Pro, Oppo A53s, more

Flipkart, during its Big Billion Days sale, will offer up to a 70 percent discount on TVs from leading brands like Thomson, Samsung, OnePlus, and more. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days sale smartphone deals revealed: Pixel 4a, Poco X3 Pro, Moto G60, and more

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Smart tv deals and offers

Thomson OATH Pro 55 inch

The Thomson OATH Pro smart TV will be available at a discounted price of Rs 36,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Buyers will get a 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank and ICICI cards and no-cost EMI on all major banks. Additionally, there will be an exchange of up to Rs 11,000, 5 percent cash back on Flipkart axis bank credit cards. Thomson OATH Pro features a Bezel-less design, 30W Speaker, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS TruSurround. The smart TV is powered by Android 10 and offers a 4K HDR10 display. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days sale date announced: Check date, deals, discounts on smartphones, electronic devices

Infinix X1 Smart TV

Infinix will offer discounts on its 32-inch, 43-inch, and 40-inch smart TV. The 32-inch smart TV will be available at Rs 11999. The 43-inch Infinix smart TV is currently available at Rs 24,999, which will be reduced to Rs 21,999 after the discount. In comparison, the current price of a 40-inch smart TV is Rs 22,999, which will be reduced to Rs 18999.

Samsung (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV

The Samsung HD Ready LED Smart TV with a 32-inch display will be available at Rs 18,290 on the Big Billion Days sale. Buyers will get 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit cards and 10 percent off on first-time ICICI Bank Mastercard credit cards. There will also be 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card. Customers can also purchase this smart TV at Rs 1,017 per month at no cost EMI. Additionally, the Samsung smart TV will also be available with up to Rs 11,000 off on the exchange offer.

Mi 4X 50-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

The Mi 4X 50-inch Ultra HD smart TV will be available after a 7 percent discount under Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. After the discount, the price of this smart TV will be Rs 38,999. At present, the cost of this smart TV is Rs 41,999. It has a 50-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED screen with 3840×2160 pixels resolution, refresh rate of 60Hz, sound output of 20W, support for Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, and YouTube, and more.

OnePlus U1S 50-inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV

Currently, the price of the OnePlus smart TV is set at Rs 49,999, which will be reduced to Rs 46,999 after a 6 percent discount. It features a 50-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED screen with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels. Some of the other features include refresh rate of 60Hz, sound output of 30W, support for Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, Prime Video, and YouTube, Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in, and more.

  Published Date: September 28, 2021 2:45 PM IST

