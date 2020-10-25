Flipkart will continue with its festive offers in the country over the next few weeks. The e-commerce giant has already hosted the Big Billion Days sale, and later this month, it will run the Big Diwali sale. The sale will take place few days before the festival of lights in the country. The company is hosting its latest sale event from October 29 to November 4. However, the Flipkart Plus members will have access to the sale deals 12 hours earlier than everyone else. Also Read - Flipkart to acquire Rs 1,500 crore worth stake in Aditya Birla Group's Fashion retail

The Plus members can avail the special discounted deals from midnight of October 29. And for others, the Flipkart Big Diwali 2020 sale will start at 12pm (noon) on the same date. In addition to special offers on mobiles, TVs, and other products, customers will also be able to avail special cashback offers from a slew of banks like State Bank of India and Axis Bank. And if needed use the no-cost EMI offers from banks like HDFC, ICICI and SBI, among others. The Flipkart Big Diwali sale is likely to live up to its name. Also Read - POCO ने Flipkart Big Billion Days sale में बेच दिए 10 लाख से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन

The e-retailer claims that customers will get discounts up to 80 percent on mobile phones. While those buying a laptop will be able to avail benefits like 50 percent discounts on devices. Phones from Samsung, Poco, Oppo, and Realme are likely to sell at discounted prices for a limited period during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. So, we’d reckon you keep an eye for the bargains in this sale. Flipkart has also pointed out that special deals will be available at specific times of the day during the Big sale week. These will be offered at 12AM, 8AM, and 4PM on phones, TVs and other products. Also Read - Flipkart starts Dussehra Specials sale: Big deals on Realme C3, iPhone 11 Pro, Poco M2, Redmi 8A and more

In terms of the specific deals, Flipkart is teasing price discount offers on Samsung Galaxy F41, Vivo V20, LG G8X, and Infinix Hot 9 among others. The Walmart-owned e-retail giant will likely reveal other deals and offers over the coming days in the run up to the Big Diwali sale.

As mentioned earlier, Flipkart recently hosted its Big Billion Days sale in the country. That was apparently a big success. Meanwhile, Flipkart’s competitor Amazon is still continuing with its Great Indian Festival sale that is going to be month-long event.