Flipkart Big Diwali Sale announced once again, starts from October 19 offering up to 80 percent discount on electronics

Flipkart is once again hosting its Big Diwali sale for those who missed purchasing their favourite products at a discounted price.

  • Flipkart will host its Big Diwali Sale again between October 19 - October 23.
  • The sale will offer up to 80 percent off on electronics.
  • Smartphones, Gaming laptops, and Home appliances to be available in the sale.
Last week, Flipkart was running its festive sale for everything electronics on the platform. Now, the Indian shopping portal has announced another festive Diwali sale, the Big Diwali Sale, which will be held between October 19 to October 23. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali sale to end tonight: Best deals on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Nothing Phone (1) and more

New Flipkart Diwali Sale announced for everything electronics

The upcoming festive sale will bring offers on a variety of products from smartphones and gadgets to home appliances. Since the sale is just a day away, Flipkart has revealed that it will be offering the best-selling phones from Realme, Poco, Oppo, and Redmi at a discounted price. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2022 gets a price hike of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new pricing

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022, Flipkart Also Read - Moto E22s specs, features revealed ahead of October 17 launch: Check details

However, the exact discount figure isn’t revealed yet, but we should see it as we move towards the sale commencement date. Additionally, mobile accessories like cases, screen guards, and other items will also be discounted, they will start from as low as Rs 99.

Moving forward, the entire electronics will get up to 80 percent off. The gaming laptops, which are quite popular on the platform will receive up to 40 percent off. In the previous sales, many may have missed buying a gaming laptop and this upcoming sale could be the best time to get one.

There will be offers on laptops from brands like HP Pavilion, MSI, Asus, Acer Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming, Dell, and others. Data storage items like pen drives, HDDs, and SSDs will get up to 80 percent off.

Coming to home appliances, 4K TVs will start from as low as Rs 17,249, which will be after considering all discounts i.e. effective price. Full HD smart TVs will start from 7,199. Flipkart Original TVs such as Motorola ones will get up to 80 percent off.

Moreover, ACs and Washing machines will also have big discounts. Select ACs will get up to 55 percent off, whereas, Watching machines will start from as low as Rs 6,990.

Flipkart is also partnering with SBI and PayTM to offer up to 10 percent instant discounts. Flipkart Pay Later and other EMI options will also be available in the sale.

Although the sale has been announced, the exact discounts and offers for each product haven’t been revealed, especially for smartphones. But as we move forward, we should see that happening.

This is likely the brand’s last Diwali sale for the year since it will end on October 23. If you missed previous sales, you might want to check some deals in this sale once it starts.

  • Published Date: October 17, 2022 1:03 PM IST
