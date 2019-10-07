comscore Flipkart Big Diwali Sale begins from October 12: All you need to know
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale begins from October 12: All you need to know

Flipkart is all set to host its "Big Diwali Sale" from October 12 to October 16. Flipkart Plus members can start early shopping from 8:00PM on October 11.

  Published: October 7, 2019 11:24 AM IST
Flipkart Big Diwali sale

Flipkart recently wrapped up its annual Big Billion Days (BBD) sale. Now, the e-commerce giant is all set to host its “Big Diwali Sale” from October 12. The five-day-long sale will end on October 16. Flipkart Plus members can start early shopping from 8:00PM on October 11. The company is promising that customers will witness up to 80 percent discount on multiple products. The company says Mobiles, TVs, Home Appliances, Clothing, Furniture, and Books “will be up for grabs at jaw-dropping prices.”

Buyers will get options like No Cost EMI and Flipkart Pay Later to buy their wish-listed items. You will also get an instant 10 percent discount on all purchases with SBI bank credit cards. Apart from mobiles, smartwatches will also be on the sale, and the prices will start from Rs 999. During the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, you will get up to 75 percent off on headphones, speakers and TVs. The company is promising best deals on laptops too. There will be up to 50 percent discounts on laptops.

Flipkart has also mentioned that customers will get an extra discount during the “Rush Hour” flash sale (12:00AM to 2:00AM). Similarly, the “Dhamaka Deals” sale will take place at 12:00AM, 8:00AM and 4:00PM. Here too The rest of the details are still under wraps. But the company is soon expected to reveal all the offers and deals before the Flipkart Big Diwali sale kicks off.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India slashed, now available for Rs 11,999 on Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India slashed, now available for Rs 11,999 on Flipkart

Besides, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone has received a price cut in India. It is currently available for Rs 11,999 on Flipkart. This price is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. But you can purchase this Redmi phone for Rs 10,999 as the e-commerce giant is offering extra Rs 1,000 off over regular exchange value. In addition to this, you can avail up to Rs 11,200 off on exchange of an old device. Customers can also get an instant 10 percent discount on Citi credit and debit cards.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Price 13999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP+5MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  • Published Date: October 7, 2019 11:24 AM IST

