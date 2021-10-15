Flipkart Big Diwali Sale begins October 16: List of best deals on smartphones, Smart TVs, home appliances

Flipkart recently wrapped up its Big Billion Days Sale and is now getting ready to host its Big Diwali Sale. The sale will begin on October 17, with Flipkart Plus Members getting Early Access on October 16 at 12 AM. The sale will continue until October 23. During the sale, customers will be offered discounts and offers on multiple products across the platform including Smart TVs, home appliances, laptops, mobile phones and more. Ahead of the sale, some of the deals have already been revealed, out of which we have selected the best ones you can look forward to. Also Read - Top 5 OnePlus 9RT alternatives: OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and more

Smartphone deals

Poco F3 GT will be made available at an effective price of Rs 25,999, whereas, the Poco X3 Pro will be made available at Rs 16,999 for the base variant. Realme GT Master Edition will be made available at Rs 21,999. Also Read - Samsung W22 5G launched in China, comes with a textured gold spine

Infinix Hot 10 Play during the sale will be priced at Rs 8,499. Moto G40 Fusion will be made available at an effective price of Rs 12,999. The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will be made available at a discounted price of Rs 17,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G gets a new Awesome Mint colour option: Price in India, offers, and more

We expect to see good deals for the iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini and more.

Smart TV deals

Samsung 50-inch Neo QLED Smart TV will be made available at Rs 30,999. Realme 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV will be made available at an effective price of Rs 7,499. Lastly, Xiaomi’s 43-inch Mi 4X Ultra HD Smart LED TV will be made available at Rs 23,999.

Home appliances deals

Dyson V7 vacuum cleaner will be made available at Rs 17,900, V8 at Rs 27,900, V10 at Rs 35,900, and the V11 at Rs 44,900. The Dyson Hot+Cool air purifier will be made available at Rs 39,900 and the Dyson Pure Cool Advance Technology tower will be made available at Rs 32,900.

More deals and offers will be revealed tonight when the Early Access sale goes live.