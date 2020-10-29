Flipkart Big Diwali Sale goes live:Top deals on smartphones

Flipkart has floated the Big Diwali Sale from today and it will last until November 4. Unlike the previous Big Billion Days sale, the discounts and offers are not as outrageous but most consumers could still find better deals than regular periods. As always, smartphones as a category is attracting a lot of offers and discounts, and if you are planning to get a new phone, this is the best time to do so. Also Read - Flipkart Quiz Answers 29 October 2020 : आसान सवालों के जवाब दें और जीतें लाखों के इनाम

As part of the offer, Axis Bank customers will be able to get up to Rs 1,500 off on credit card transactions. For debit card transactions, customers will get an extra Rs 1,000 off. The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is also bringing a lot of low-cost EMI offers as well as exchange benefits. Also Read - Realme C15, 6000mAh बैटरी, 5 कैमरा फोन की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, Rs 875 EMI में खरीदें

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale offers

iPhone SE (2020)

The iPhone SE comes back on sale with a low starting price of Rs 32,999 for the 64GB variant. It is not as low as the Rs 25,999 offer price during the Big Billion Days sale but it is still a nice deal for those interested. The iPhone SE launched earlier this year with Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset stuffed in an iPhone 8’s body. Also Read - Oppo A33 की भारत में पहली सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, 4 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी फोन Rs 1000 EMI में खरीदें

iPhone XR

The Apple iPhone XR gets major discounts once again. The 2-year-old Apple flagship is now retailing at a price of Rs 39,999 for the base 64GB variant. The iPhone XR is the most affordable iPhone with the modern edge-to-edge display design and the FaceID system. The iPhone XR comes in five colors.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

The Galaxy S20+ is back with a discounted price of Rs 49,999 for the base storage variant. Flipkart is also offering an exchange discount of Rs 14,850 on the Galaxy S20+ if you trade-in your old smartphone. The Galaxy S20+ is Samsung’s flagship offering for 2020 and sits in between the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

LG G8X ThinQ

The LG G8X ThinQ sold like hotcakes during the last Flipkart sale with its lowly price of Rs 19,990. Flipkart puts it up for grabs once again at a price of Rs 24,990. The G8X comes bundled with a dual-screen accessory and utilizes the Snapdragon 855 chipset as its SoC.

iPhone 11 Pro

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro goes on sale once again at a lowly price of Rs 79,990 during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. The iPhone 11 Pro was last year’s flagship iPhone offering from Apple and comes with an advanced triple camera setup.

Moto G9

The Motorola Moto G9 drops to Rs 9,999 during the Big Diwali Sale on Flipkart. The Moto G9 went on sale a few months ago and is one of Motorola’s many budget smartphones. The G9 runs on a near-stock version of Android 10 with no ads or pre-loaded apps.

Poco M2 Pro

The Poco M2 Pro is retailing at a price of Rs 12,999 during the sale on Flipkart. That is Rs 2,000 cheaper than the actual price of the phone. The Poco M2 Pro is essentially a repurposed Redmi Note 9 Pro with the same 48-megapixel camera, Snapdragon 730G chipset, and 5,000mAh battery. You get a 33W fast-charging system instead of the 18W system on the Redmi version.