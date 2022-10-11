Google Pixel 6a debuted in India only a couple of months ago, it is already available at discount. Launched at a starting price of Rs 43,999, the smartphone is already available at a discount of more than Rs 10,000 during the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali sale. Also Read - YouTube releases 'handles' for channels, just like Facebook, Instagram

Google Pixel 6a available at discount on Flipkart

On Flipkart, the Google Pixel 6a is available at Rs 34,199. Buyers can get an additional 10 percent instant discount of Rs 1,250 on Kotak Bank and SBI Bank credit cards. They can also get up to Rs 16,900 off on the exchange offer. Also Read - Google's Pixel Watch to get at least three years of Wear OS updates

The smartphone is available in Chalk and Charcoal colour variants. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 launched at Rs 59,999 in India: Alternatives to consider

Pixel 6A Specifications

The Pixel 6A comes with a 6.14-inch OLED FullHD+ display. The device is powered by the Google Tensor chipset and it comes with a 12-megapixel dual camera. The front camera comes with an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone will get a 4410 mAh battery. However, the company won’t be providing the charging brick along with the phone. The Pixel 6A will get an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For the unversed, Google has also launched the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in India at Rs 59,999 and Rs 84,999 respectively. The two smartphones are now available for pre-order in India. They will go on sale on Flipkart on October 13.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro sale offers

The Google Pixel 7 costs Rs 59,999 in India and will be available in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colours. As per the introductory offers, buyers can get a cashback of Rs 6,000 on Flipkart, over and above other offers worth Rs 4,000.

The top-end Pixel 7 price in India has been set at Rs 84,999. Its colour variants include Snow, Hazel, and Obsidian. Flipkart is offering a cashback of Rs 7,000 on the purchase of the Pixel 7 Pro. Flipkart’s bank offer on the Pixel 7 Pro is worth Rs 11,250, while there is an additional discount of Rs 3,750 on the exchange.