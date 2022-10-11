Flipkart Big Diwali sale is currently live in India. During the sale, buyers can get massive discounts and offers on smartphones including Samsung Galaxy S22, OnePlus 10R 5G and more. Launched at Rs 54,999, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is also one of the smartphones available at a big discount on Flipkart. The smartphone was launched in India in January this year. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch5 review: Best Android smartwatch in the market

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G pricing

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is currently available at a starting price of Rs 35,999 on Flipkart, down to Rs 54,999. The 256GB internal storage variant is available at Rs 59,999. On both storage variants, buyers can get 10 percent off on Kotak Bank Credit Card, SBI Credit Cards of up to Rs 1,250. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 camera, battery details leaked online

It comes in four colour variants Lavender, White, Graphite, and Olive. The Flipkart sale will come to an end on October 16. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 5G gets Rs 10,000 coupon discount, now starts at Rs 49,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G sports a vibrant AMOLED 2X display with a 6.4-inch size measuring diagonally. The panel has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 240Hz touch sample rate for smooth scrolling. Powering the phone is an Exynos 2100 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For security, the phone offers an in-display fingerprint reader.

It houses a vertical camera module packing a trio setup that includes- 12MP primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, you get a 32MP camera upfront. The camera software offers Enhanced Night Mode, 30X Space Zoom, and dual-recording mode as well.

All of these are backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. It also comes with wireless fast charging 2.0 and doubles up as a wireless charger to charge up other devices (that have wireless charging support). The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has IP68 certification for water resistance. It is 7.9mm thick and weighs 177 grams.