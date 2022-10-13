comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is selling at a major discount on Flipkart: Check details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is selling at an effective price of Rs 54,999

During the sale, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is selling at an effective price of Rs 54,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Price and Discount Offer

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung launched its Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G foldable smartphone in India last year at a starting price of Rs 88,999. The smartphone is now selling at a massive discount during the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali sale. The highlights of the smartphone includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, 12MP dual rear camera setup and a 3,300 mAh battery. Also Read - Smartphone companies to gradually discontinue 4G phones above Rs 10,000: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 sale offers

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 8GB RAM +128GB storage model was launched at Rs 84,999 while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model was priced at Rs 88,999. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes in two colour variants: Phantom Black and Phantom Cream. Also Read - Samsung announces major discounts for Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3

On Flipkart, the 8GB RAM is selling at Rs 59,999. Buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank cards. This brings the cost down to Rs 54,999. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G available at a discount of Rs 19,000

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 sports a 6.7-inch primary full HD Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a resolution of 2640×1080 pixels.

The device is powered by a 5nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with a maximum clock speed of 2.84GHz. It comes with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB of internal storage. For security, the device comes with a capacitive fingerprint sensor which also doubles as the power button.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s One UI 3.1.1 on top. All of this is backed by a 3,300mAh dual-cell battery with support for 15W fast charging and is compatible with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 2.0. The device also comes with support for wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 sports a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with a wide angle lens and OIS paired with a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens. On the front, the device features a 10-megapixel sensor to capture selfies, embedded inside of the folding display.

  • Published Date: October 13, 2022 3:08 PM IST
