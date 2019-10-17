Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts October 21: Top deals

Did you think the festive season sale is over? The answer is no. Flipkart has announced another edition of its Diwali sale. The Big Diwali Sale will be held from October 21 to October 25 and Flipkart says it will be the last chance for “Dhamakedar Deals”. During the five days sale, Flipkart customers will get 10 percent instant discounts on SBI Debit and Credit Cards. Flipkart Plus members get four hours early access at 8:00PM IST on October 20. During the sale, there will be deals on smartphones, televisions and other consumer electronics. Here is what you need to know:

Deals on Smartphones

During the Big Diwali Sale, Flipkart will be offering deals on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Realme 5, Realme C2, Vivo Z1 Pro among other. The final price has not been revealed yet but one can expect the price seen on previous sale. The Redmi Note 7 Pro has already been discounted to Rs 11,999. There is a possibility that the device will be available at further discount. The Redmi Note 7S and Realme 5 are available for Rs 8,999 as part of Dhamaka offers. Those buying smartphones during the sale will also get complete mobile protection, no cost EMI, exchange offers and cardless credit option.

Deals on TVs and Appliances

During the sale, customers will be able to get up to 75 percent off on 5,000+ products. Flipkart will be offering best-selling refrigerators from Rs 6,490. Samsung‘s 32-inch Smart LED TV will be available for Rs 19,999 or lower. There is up to 75 percent off on home and kitchen appliances. The heating and cooling appliances will be available starting from Rs 899 during the sale. These devices will be available with complete appliance protection and cardless credit.

Deals on Electronics and Accessories

Flipkart is teasing up to 90 percent off on top sellers during the sale. The Indian e-commerce giant is teasing Apple Watch Series 3 at Rs 1X,X99. There is a possibility that we might see the third generation Apple Watch retail for as low as Rs 14,999 or Rs 14,499 during the sale. All-in-1 trimmer will be available at just Rs 999. There is also deals on DSLRs and mirrorless cameras starting from Rs 1X,999. Customers get option for no cost EMI and product exchange.

Story Timeline