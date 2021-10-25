Flipkart is again coming up with its Diwali sale from October 28 to November 3. The eCommerce platform recently ended its Big Billion Days sale that lasted from October 17 to October 21. Flipkart Plus members will get access one day in advance. It brings several banks’ offers, no-cost EMI options, and discounts on a wide variety of products. Also Read - iPhone 12 mini at flat discount of Rs 17,801 on Flipkart Diwali Sale: Check the limited period deal

Flipkart Diwali sale offers, discounts

In Flipkart Diwali Sale, a maximum discount of 10 percent is being given on SBI cards. Many additional discounts are offered, including no-cost EMI, exchange, and smart upgrade with mobile protection. Also Read - Vivo Y3s (2021) with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC launched in India, priced under Rs 10,000

During the sale, up to 80 percent discount will be provided on mobiles and tablets. Devices from Samsung to Xiaomi, Apple, and Moto can be bought at a discounted price. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale begins today: Best deals on smartphones, smart TVs, home appliances

Additionally, you will also get Flipkart’ Crazy Deals’ at 12 am, 8 am, and 4 pm along with ‘Time Bomb Deals,’ which comes with ‘One Deal Every Hour.’ Realme Narzo 50A, Samsung Galaxy F12, Poco F3 GT, Moto G60, Infinix Hot 10 Play, Oppo Reno 6 5G, and Pixel 4A are some of the devices that will be available at huge discounts.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini

During the last Flipkart Diwali sale, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini were available at Rs 53,999 and Rs 42,099, respectively. Both the smartphones will again witness massive discounts during the Flipkart Diwali sale.

The 64 GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 can be purchased for Rs 60,199, and the 128 GB storage variant can be bought for Rs 66,199. 64 GB storage variant of iPhone 12 mini can be purchased for Rs 45,199.

Oppo Reno 6 5G

The Oppo Reno 6 5G is available at a 16% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

Realme GT Master Edition

The Realme GT Master Edition will also be available in the sale at an affordable price. The smartphone is available at Rs 25,999 for 6GB+128GB, Rs 27,999 for 8GB+128GB, and Rs 29,999 for 8GB+256GB.

Google Pixel 4a

The Google Pixel 4a is listed on the e-commerce website at Rs 31,999 for 6GB+128GB, but you can grab it at Rs 29,999 during the sale.

Realme Narzo 50A

You will be able to buy the recently launched Realme Narzo 50A smartphone for less than Rs 10,000. The phone comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and a 6000mAh battery.

Poco X3 Pro

Additionally, the Poco X3 Pro smartphone will be available for less than Rs 20,000. The smartphone gets a 120Hz refresh rate display and Snapdragon 860 processor.

Infinix Hot 10 Play

Infinix Hot 10 Play can be purchased for Rs 9,999. It features MediaTek Helio and is based on Android 10 OS.