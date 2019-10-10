comscore Flipkart Big Diwali sale starts on October 12: A look at deals
Flipkart Big Diwali sale starts on October 12: Deals on Realme 5, Redmi Note 7S, Pixel 3a, Asus 6Z and more

The Flipkart Big Diwali sale begins on October 12 and will continue until October 16. Here is a look at all the deals and discounts.

  • Published: October 10, 2019 2:03 PM IST
E-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon India recently hosted their respective sales. There were some interesting deals on smartphones and home appliances. If you missed the previous sale, there is no reason to worry. Flipkart Big Diwali sale is about to start this Saturday (October 12). The sale will continue till October 16, and you can avail discounts on a number of smartphones – right from entry-level to flagship devices. Here is all you need to know.

Flipkart Big Diwali sale deals

Realme smartphones

Starting with Realme, there are deals on C2 and 5 devices. The Realme C2 is available starting Rs 6,999, but during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale period, you can get it starting at Rs 5,999. The Realme 5 with quad cameras and 5,000mAh battery was launched at a starting price of Rs 9,999, and it will be available from Rs 8,999.

Xiaomi smartphones

The Redmi Note 7 Pro was the first affordable smartphone with a 48-megapixel rear camera. The price starts at Rs 13,999, but it will be available at Rs 2,000 discount. This means, you can buy the smartphone starting at Rs 11,999. The Redmi Note 7S was another smartphone with a 48-megapixel rear camera, starting at Rs 10,999. During the sale period, it will be available from Rs 8,999.

Moving on to flagship category, not a lot of people were happy with the pricing of the Redmi K20 Pro, which starts at Rs 27,990. During the Flipkart Big Diwali sale, you will be able to buy it from Rs 24,999.

Samsung smartphones

The Galaxy A50 price in India started at Rs 19,990 when the device was launched. Now, after the discount, you will be able to buy it from Rs 16,990. Using a credit or debit card, you will be able to get flat Rs 2,000 off. Moving on, the Galaxy S9, last year’s flagship smartphone, is available via Flipkart starting at Rs 57,900. You will be able to buy it from Rs 29,999.

Nokia smartphones

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is regularly available for Rs 15,999. However, during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale, it will be available at Rs 8,999. The Nokia 5.1 Plus is another device that is regularly priced at Rs 10,999, and during the sale, you will be able to buy it for Rs 6,999.

Google Pixel 3a

The Pixel 3a is Google’s mid-range smartphone that aims to offer software and photography experience on budget. It starts at Rs 39,999, but during the sale period, you can get flat Rs 10,000 off. It will be available for Rs 29,999.

Asus 6Z

The flagship smartphone from the Taiwanese company, Asus 6z, is available starting at Rs 31,999. During the sale period, you will be able to buy it for Rs 27,999. The smartphone comes with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 48-megapixel flip camera and more.

  • Published Date: October 10, 2019 2:03 PM IST

