Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 will kick off on October 5: Top deals to expect

Deals

Having concluded the Big Billion Days sale event recently, Flipkart is now ready for another festive season sale called Big Dussehra Sale 2022. The upcoming festive season sale will begin on October 5

Having concluded the Big Billion Days sale event recently, Flipkart is now ready for another festive season sale called Big Dussehra Sale 2022. The upcoming festive season sale will begin on October 5 and run for four days till October 8. The sale will bring hundreds of offers, discounts, and deals on a range of products, including smartphones and laptops. But while this could be an opportunity for people who missed out on buying their favourite gadget during the previous sale, it may not feature offers as good as those in Big Billion Days. Also Read - BSNL to launch 5G service in August next year

The Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale will allow buyers to offset the prices of their favourite gadgets by using a credit card. According to the information on the website, an HDFC Bank card will get you an instant discount of 10 percent on both upfront payments and instalments. Flipkart will also give offers to the users of the Flipkart Pay Later service, which allows buying first and paying later. Also Read - Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro pre-booking in India will open on the launch day

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale offers

The offers on popular smartphones will continue during the sale. Products such as the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S22, and Pixel 6a will see the maximum discounts during the sale. However, these discounts will not be as much as what the shopping platform offered during the Big Billion Days sale. Also Read - Realme phones reportedly receiving new software that enables Jio 5G

  • Published Date: October 2, 2022 1:02 PM IST
