Big Savings Days sale is here and the e-commerce giant is offering deals and discounts on some of the top mobiles, tablets, laptops and consumer electronics brands. To celebrate the upcoming Republic Day, Flipkart is offering deals like flat 10 percent discount on HDFC credit cards, no-cost EMI and exchange offers on certain products. Also Read - Poco announces Flipkart Big Saving Days sale deals: Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro and more

Flipkart Plus members can get early access to these deals while for regular members the sale will start on January 20th and will last till 24th. Certain deals will go online starting on January 19th. Also Read - Moto G 5G price drops from January 20 in Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Flipkart Big Saving Days offers

During the sale, customers will get up to 70 percent off on headphones and Bluetooth speakers. People looking to upgrade their audio experience or looking to try out a new pair of headphones can avail exclusive offers and deals during the sale. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Samsung Galaxy S20 price cut, Signal ramps up hiring

You are getting the best deals on smartphones like the iPhone 11, realme 7 and even the F41.

You will also get up to 40 percent off on laptops from top brands like , , and .

There is a lot on offer for people who have recently purchased a new smartphone. During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, customers will get up to 70 percent off on mobile accessories like screen guards and covers.

Smartwatches and wearables are being offered at up to 60 percent discount. During the sale, you can buy a tablet starting as low as Rs 5,499.

In the TVs and home appliances category, customers can avail up to 75 percent discount on some of the best-selling television brands, kitchen appliances and refrigerators. You are also getting a similar discount on high-capacity power banks.

Flipkart is offering a 50 percent discount on monitors and printers and up to 80 percent off on DSLR and camera accessories.

Other sales kicking off soon

Amazon is also set to kick off its Republic Day sale on January 20th where it will also be offering exclusive discounts on gadgets and home appliances. You’ll get discounts of brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple and during the sale.