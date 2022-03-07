Flipkart Big Saving Days starts on March 12: Check top deals on smartphones, smartwatches and more

Flipkart has organized its Big Saving Days sale. The sale will start from March 12 and will last till March 16. You can buy tons of products by saving money with a total discount. Meanwhile, you can get discounts on many products ranging from your favorite smartphones to laptop TVs. We have hand-picked some best deals for you to grab during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Get up to 40 percent discount on home theatres

The company has made the sale page live. The remarkable thing is that the early access program for the Flipkart Plus members users will start24 hours in advance. The E-commerce site has partnered with SBI for this sale. After shopping, customers who pay with SBI Credit Card will get an instant discount of up to 10 percent separately. Also Read - Best mobile phone offers on Amazon, Flipkart to grab right now

Up to 80 percent discount will be available on companies like Apple, Realme, Poco, and Samsung phones. Apart from this, up to 60 percent off will be available on smart wearable products like smartwatches fitness bands. Smartwatches from Realme, Redmi, Honor, Pebble, Samsung, etc., will go on sale. The laptop can be bought with a discount of 40 percent. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days: Get up to 20 percent discount on cameras from Canon, Nikon, FujiFilm, and more

Flipkart crazy and TikTok deals

The crazy deals will take place at 12 am, 8 am, and 4 pm. The Rush hours are for early members, which will be live till March 12 every day at 2 am. You can Wishlist some of the best electronic options in the sale. In addition, there are TikTok deals which include the lowest prices deals every day from 4 pm to 10 pm.

Deals on smartphones

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 will see huge discount offers on everything, including mobiles, tablets, cameras, laptops, TVs, electronic items including fashion deals, and home and kitchen products. Talking about mobile phones, up to 40% off will be given to them.

On buying a mobile phone, users will get the facilities of many things, including No Cost EMI, Best Exchange Deals, Flipkart Smart Upgrade, Complete Mobile Protection during this sale. During this upcoming sale of Flipkart, users will also get an entire facility of the mobile screen care plan for just Rs 299.