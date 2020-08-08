Flipkart Big Saving Days: Check out all upcoming flash sales

Although the two-day Amazon Prime Day sale concluded yesterday, Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale is still going on for everyone who is still looking to buy some tech while the deals last. Amidst deals on pretty much everything, Flipkart is hosting flash sales for some of the popular smartphone models. Also Read - Poco X2 users start getting MIUI 12 stable OTA update in India

These flash sales are going to be held for smartphones like the Mi 10 5G, Redmi K20 Pro, Realme X2 Pro, and iQOO 3 5G. We save you the trouble of manually scavenging for the top flash sale deals on these popular phones during the Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale. Check out all you need to know below.

Realme 6i

The Realme 6i affordable smartphone will go up for sale on Flipkart on Monday at 8 PM. The smartphone starts at Rs 12,999 and features a 90Hz screen, a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, and up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Check out our review of the device here before you buy it. Also Read - Moto G8 Power Lite sale today at 12pm via Flipkart; check details

Poco M2 Pro

The Poco M2 Pro might have been called out for being a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone, but it nonetheless is a good phone and a value-for-money deal at the price. The Poco M2 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 and will go up for sale today at 12PM on Flipkart. The phone features 33W fast charging and the Snapdragon 720G SoC. Check out our review of the device here.

Motorola One Fusion+

The Motorola One Fusion Plus is the brand’s first competitive mid-range device after a long time. The phone is one of the cheapest to feature a pop-up front camera, starting at Rs 17,499. The phone also features a 64-megapixel quad camera and a Snapdragon 730G SoC. The next sale for the Motorola One Fusion+ will be on Monday at 12PM on Flipkart.

Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro starts at Rs 10,499 and will go up for sale tomorrow at 12PM on Flipkart. The Hot 9 Pro features a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup and a big 5,000mAh battery. Meanwhile, the slightly toned down Hot 9 will start at Rs 9,499 and will go on sale on Monday at 12PM. Check out our review of both smartphones here.

Realme Narzo 10

The Realme Narzo 10 is the brand’s budget smartphone targeted at the youth that wants a performance-oriented device without spending much. The smartphone costs Rs 11,999 and will feature a 48-megapixel quad camera and the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The next sale for the phone is tonight at 8 PM on Flipkart. Check out our review of the device here.