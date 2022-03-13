comscore Flipkart Big Saving Days Live: Up to 72 percent off on Samsung, Thomson, smart TVs
Big Saving Days Sale has started on Flipkart. The e-commerce giant is giving up to 72% off on TVs during Flipkart big saving days sale. After this, the price of many expensive TVs has come down to less than 10 thousand. The sale started on March 12 and will run till March 16. Also Read - Here's how you can share your WhatsApp status on Facebook

Blaupunkt Cybersound

Blaupunkt Cybersound 106 cm (42 inches) Full HD LED Smart Android TV, which can be bought from the market for Rs 29,999. Due to the Big Saving Days sale, this smart TV is being sold for Rs 19,999 after a discount of 33%. If you use SBI cards while buying this TV, then you will also get a cashback of 10%, i.e., Rs 1,250, which will bring the price of the TV to Rs 18,749. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked 2022 tipped for March 17

Thomson R9 24-inch HD LED TV

Thomson R9 24-inch HD LED TV is priced at Rs 10,499. But you can get it for Rs 7,499, which means you avail 28 percent discount. The model number of this TV is 24TM2490. It has a 24-inch HD display. Its resolution is 1366 x 768 pixels. Its refresh rate is 60Hz. The TV has two speakers with 20W sound output. The TV has HDMI USB ports. You can watch the video directly from a pen drive. The TV supports AVI, MPG, DAT, VOB, DIV, MOV, MKV, RM video formats.

MarQ HD Ready LED TV

The TV of Flipkart’s brand MarQ is the most affordable option in this segment. You can buy this TV at a price of Rs 8,499. A 10% discount is also available on this SBI card. With a 32-inch screen size, this TV comes with a 60Hz refresh rate and 20W sound output. You can buy it on EMI for Rs 295.

Coocaa HD Ready LED Smart TV

This is the another smart TV in the budget of fewer than 10 thousand rupees. You can buy it from Flipkart Sale for Rs 9,999. On this, a discount of 10% is available on SBI credit cards. This TV comes with a 60Hz refresh rate, 32-inch screen size, and 20W sound output that works on Coolita OS. In this, you get the support of the YouTube app.

  • Published Date: March 13, 2022 4:56 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 13, 2022 5:05 PM IST

