Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 goes live at midnight: Deals on smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs, and more

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale: This year is nearing its end and the Walmart-backed e-retailer seems to clear out stock hosting the last of its season sale. The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is up for Flipkart Plus members, while regular customers will be able to access deals on the website from midnight, i.e., December 16.

As usual, the sale will cover major categories including smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, speakers, etc. There will be discounts on grooming products, and furniture as well. The Big Saving Days sale will continue till December 21. During the sale, customers will be able to grab special discounts on flight bookings too. Those owing an SBI credit card can avail of a 10 percent discount. There will be free deliveries on eligible orders for both regular and Flipkart Plus customers.

Moreover, one can get an additional 30 percent on their first order during the six-day sale. As for offers on consumer electronics, there will be special deals on leading brands include Apple, Samsung, Vivo, among a few. Soundbars will be available from Rs 2,999. As part of the sale, there will be up to 45 percent off on tablets, and up to 50 percent off on refrigerators.

Flipkart will also provide up to 70 percent discount on Smart TVs from Blaupunkt and TCL. The e-retailer will host mini-deals during the Big Saving Days that occur every now and then during the season sale. For starters, the Crazy Deals offer will go live at 12 AM, 8 AM, and 4 PM. The Rush Hours include early bird offers that will continue till 2 AM on December 16. Third, the TickTock deals will bundle the lowest prices from 4 PM to 10 PM during the entire sale.

While the e-retailer has explicitly mentioned any details about the products that will receive discounts, and offers, one product to look forward to would be the new Nothing Ear 1 TWS earphones that will be up for grabs at Rs 4,999, down from Rs 6,999.