Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2022: Check top smartphone deals from OnePlus, Realme, Samsung
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2022: Smartphone deals from Realme, Samsung, OnePlus

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022, you will be able to buy electronic items with up to an 80 percent discount. At the same time, up to 60 percent discount will be available on Smart Variables.

Flipkart has announced BIG Saving Days Sale 2022. For this, a page has been made live on the website. This sale of Flipkart is coming on the occasion of Republic Day. In this, you will get great discounts on smartphones, furniture, electronic items, clothes, etc. It has joined hands with ICICI Bank for the Flipkart sale, which means customers can avail 10 percent instant discount if they pay through ICICI Bank cards and EMI transactions while making purchases. Also Read - Flipkart Curtain Raiser sale begins: Massive discount on iPhone SE, Google Pixel 4a, Realme 8i, and more

Additionally, Flipkart is also carrying forward with the Curtain Raiser Deals today, i.e., January 13, which ends on January 15. The curtain raiser deals include smartphones Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days sale smartphone deals revealed: Pixel 4a, Poco X3 Pro, Moto G60, and more

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022, you will be able to buy electronic items with up to an 80 percent discount. At the same time, up to 60 percent discount will be available on Smart Variables. Up to 70 percent off on headphones and speakers, up to 40 percent off laptops and desktops, and up to 70 percent off mobile accessories. Also Read - iPhone 12 mini selling at a discounted price of Rs 43,999, but there’s a catch

Apart from this, you will be able to buy top smartwatches and devices with up to 60 percent off. The tablet will get up to 45% off in the sale. Not only this, there will be up to 75 percent off on TVs and home appliances in the sale. The clothing will be sold with discounts ranging from 60 to 80 percent.

The website says ‘Revealing Soon’ on several smartphones, including Realme C20, Poco M3, Apple iPhone SE, and Samsung Galaxy F12. The sale starts early for Flipkart Plus members, i.e., on January 16 at 12 am. The e-commerce giant offers a comprehensive protection plan that comes with accidental damage, hardware/software issues, water damage, brand authorized repairs, and unlimited free pick-up and drop. In addition, you also get No-cost EMI on smartphones.

  • Published Date: January 13, 2022 1:02 PM IST

