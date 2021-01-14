Flipkart has announced to host its Flipkart Big Saving Day sale beginning January 20. The Flipkart sale will continue till January 24 on the platform. Amazon Great Republic Day sale also begins on January 20 and will continue until January 23. During the Flipkart sale, products across categories including smartphones will be available with discount. Buyers will also be able to avail no cost EMIs, exchange offers and more. Also Read - Amazon Republic Day Sale announced: Discounts on smartphones, TVs and more

For the Big Saving Days sale, Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer consumers 10 percent instant discount. For the Plus members, the Flipkart sale will go live a day before on January 19. During the sale smartphones across price segments will be available with massive discounts. Let's take a quick look at some of the deals that have been revealed.

Flipkart sale deals

Flipkart has revealed that smartphones like Samsung Galaxy F41, iPhone XR, Moto G 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20+ will be available with massive discount. The discounted prices have not been revealed yet. The e-commerce giant has also revealed that headphones, laptops, speakers, and other gadgets will also be available with discount on the platform during the sale. The discounted prices have not been revealed by the e-commerce platform.

Flipkart sale vs Amazon sale: Details

Amazon has also announced the Amazon Republic Days sale. The e-commerce giant has announced to host the sale starting January 20 to January 23. For Amazon Prime members, the sale will kick off on January 19.

During the sale, phones like OnePlus 8T, Samsung Galaxy M51, Redmi 9 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy M31 prime, iPhone 12 mini, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Redmi Note 9 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro 5G, Oppo A31, Samsung Galaxy M21, iPhone 7, Nokia 5.3, Redmi Note 9, among others will be available with discount. In addition, mobile accessories like mobile cases, headphones and more will be available on discount.

Amazon has partnered with State Bank of India to offer 10 percent instant discount to consumers.