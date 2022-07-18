Flipkart is all set to host its Big Saving Days sale in India from July 23-27. During the sale, customers will get discounts and offers on smartphones, gadgets, Smart TVs, home appliances and more. As per the sale preview, buyers will get offers on smartphones by brands like Motorola, Oppo, Apple, Oppo and more. Also Read - Amazon Prime Day 2022: Amazon, Uber team up to offer exclusive benefits for Prime members

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

As per the preview, customers will get up to 70 percent off on electronic devices including headphones, speakers and more. They will get up to 80 percent discount on tablets, keyboards, smartwatches and more. Additionally, it is also revealed that up to 70 percent off will be available on smart TV, kitchen appliances and more. Also Read - Amazon Electronic Fridays: Best deals on boAt Wave Lite, Noise Colorfit Pulse and so on

In addition to these, Flipkart will host a time-sensitive offer called crazy deals at 12 AM, 8 PM and 4 PM each day throughout the duration of the sale. Early Bird Specials will be hosted at 2 AM every day. It will be hosted till July 19. In Ticket Deals offers, products will be available at the “lowest prices” every day. This will be held from 12 PM -10 PM every day. Also Read - EU Parliament passes two new landmark laws to reign in Big Tech: Here’s how they will affect you

Flipkart is yet to announce specific bank offers like instant discount offers, EMI transaction offers and more. They will be available in the coming days.

For the unversed, Amazon is also hosting its much popular Prime Day sale during the same time. It will kick off on July 23 and will end on July 24. Just like Flipkart, the e-commerce platform also offers discounts, Amazon Coupons and more to its customers on mobile phones, televisions and other gadgets and more.

During the upcoming Amazon and Flipkart sale, smartphones like Tecno Spark 9, iQOO Neo 6 Maverick Orange, Oppo Reno 8 series, Redmi K50i and more will be available for purchase on these platforms for the first time. It has recently been announced that Redmi K50i will launch in India on July 20.