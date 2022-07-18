comscore Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to go live in India on July 23 till July 27: Know details
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Announced To Kick Off In India On July 23
News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale announced to kick off in India on July 23

Deals

Just like Flipkart, Amazon has also announced to host its 48-hour Prime Day 2022 sale in India on July 23.

Untitled design (80)

Flipkart is all set to host its Big Saving Days sale in India from July 23-27. During the sale, customers will get discounts and offers on smartphones, gadgets, Smart TVs, home appliances and more. As per the sale preview, buyers will get offers on smartphones by brands like Motorola, Oppo, Apple, Oppo and more. Also Read - Amazon Prime Day 2022: Amazon, Uber team up to offer exclusive benefits for Prime members

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

As per the preview, customers will get up to 70 percent off on electronic devices including headphones, speakers and more. They will get up to 80 percent discount on tablets, keyboards, smartwatches and more. Additionally, it is also revealed that up to 70 percent off will be available on smart TV, kitchen appliances and more. Also Read - Amazon Electronic Fridays: Best deals on boAt Wave Lite, Noise Colorfit Pulse and so on

In addition to these, Flipkart will host a time-sensitive offer called crazy deals at 12 AM, 8 PM and 4 PM each day throughout the duration of the sale. Early Bird Specials will be hosted at 2 AM every day. It will be hosted till July 19. In Ticket Deals offers, products will be available at the “lowest prices” every day. This will be held from 12 PM -10 PM every day. Also Read - EU Parliament passes two new landmark laws to reign in Big Tech: Here’s how they will affect you

Flipkart is yet to announce specific bank offers like instant discount offers, EMI transaction offers and more. They will be available in the coming days.

For the unversed, Amazon is also hosting its much popular Prime Day sale during the same time. It will kick off on July 23 and will end on July 24. Just like Flipkart, the e-commerce platform also offers discounts, Amazon Coupons and more to its customers on mobile phones, televisions and other gadgets and more.

During the upcoming Amazon and Flipkart sale, smartphones like Tecno Spark 9, iQOO Neo 6 Maverick Orange, Oppo Reno 8 series, Redmi K50i and more will be available for purchase on these platforms for the first time. It has recently been announced that Redmi K50i will launch in India on July 20.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 18, 2022 4:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Ola S1 Pro rival Simple One electric scooter revealed: Check images, range, features
Photo Gallery
Ola S1 Pro rival Simple One electric scooter revealed: Check images, range, features
Fortnite v21.30 Update rolling out: New Summer skins, map changes, free skin, more

Gaming

Fortnite v21.30 Update rolling out: New Summer skins, map changes, free skin, more

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets the Android 12-based OOS 12 update

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets the Android 12-based OOS 12 update

HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch laptop launched in India: Price, specs

Laptops

HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch laptop launched in India: Price, specs

iQOO Neo 6 Maverick Orange colour variant launched in India at Rs 33,999

Mobiles

iQOO Neo 6 Maverick Orange colour variant launched in India at Rs 33,999

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Flipkart to host its Big Saving Days sale in India from July 23-July 27

Android users, delete these apps from your smartphone now: Here s why

Ather 450X 2022 launch tomorrow: From pricing to specifications, here's what to expect

Fortnite v21.30 Update rolling out: New Summer skins, map changes, free skin, more

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets the Android 12-based OOS 12 update

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Steps and Learn

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More
Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications

News

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications
How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

News

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999