Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins: Pixel 4a, Realme X7, Samsung Galaxy F62, more on discount

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins for everyone today. The sale kicked off for Flipkart Plus users on Saturday. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering big discount on products across categories including mobile phones, and other consumer electronics. Phones from brands like Realme, Apple, Redmi, Samsung and more are available with massive discount. Also Read - Best gaming phones under Rs 25,000 in June 2021: OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Mi 10i 5G, Poco X3 Pro and more

For the Big Saving Days sale, Flipkart has partnered with State Bank of India to offer 10 percent instant discount on all products. The catch here is, shopping with SBI credit card will get the instant discount and not on debit card. Flipkart has also revealed 10 percent instant discount on EMI transaction. Also Read - Android 12 beta 2 rolling out: New privacy features, tweaked design and more

As Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins, let’s check out the top 5 deals on mobile phones. Check it out here.. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days smartphone deals: Pixel 4a is star of the show once again

Top 5 deals on mobile phones on Flipkart

Realme X7 5G: Flipkart is offering big discount offer on Realme X7 smartphone. The smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs 17,999. Buyers get 10 percent instant discount on shopping with State Bank of India (SBI) credit card and also on EMI transaction.

Realme 7 Pro: Flipkart is selling the Realme 7 Pro at a starting price of Rs 15,999 during the Big Saving Days sale. SBI credit card users can get 10 percent instant discount on top of the listed price and also on EMI transaction.

Google Pixel 4a: Google Pixel 4a smartphone is available at a much cheaper price of Rs 26,999. If you are looking to buy a Pixel smartphone for a long, this is surely the best time for it. Additionally, SBI credit card users can get 10 percent instant discount on top of the listed price and also on EMI transaction.

Samsung Galaxy F12: Flipkart is offering big discount on several Samsung smartphones during the Big Saving Days sale. Samsung Galaxy F12 smartphone is available at a price starting at Rs 9,999. In addition, SBI credit card users can get 10 percent instant discount on top of the listed price and also on EMI transaction

Samsung Galaxy F62: The Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone is also selling with a massive discount during the Flipkart sale. The smartphone can be grabbed at a price of Rs 19,999 during Big Saving Days sale. Additionally, SBI credit card users can get 10 percent instant discount on top of the listed price and also on EMI transaction