Flipkart has announced Big Saving Days sale dates to take on the likes of Amazon Prime Day sale. Flipkart has announced to host its Big Saving Days sale starting July 25 and run till July 29. With the upcoming sale, Flipkart aims to counter Amazon’s upcoming Prime Day sale. The Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale begins on July 26. For Prime members it will begin a day early on July 25. Also Read - Boult Audio Freepods Pro with micro-subwoofer, dual mics launched in India: Price, specifications

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins for Plus members on July 24 and for everyone it will kick off a day later on July 25. Similarly, for Prime members, the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale will begin on July 25 and everyone else will have access to discount offers a day later on July 26. Also Read - Top 5 free Android apps on Google Play store this week

During the sale, Flipkart has announced to offer discount offers on smartphones, TVs, electronics, appliances, among other categories. The microsite dedicated for the Big Saving Days sale reveals that several smartphones will be up for grabs on discount including the Poco X3 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, Samsung Galaxy F62, Mi 11 Lite, among others. Also Read - Deal of the day: iPhone 12 mini sells with massive Rs 8,000 flat discount on Flipkart

For the Big Saving Days sale, the e-commerce giant partnered with ICICI Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount on all transactions made using ICICI Bank cards – debit and credit – and EMI payments well.

Top deals announced

Flipkart has already revealed some of the deals to be available during the Big Saving Days sale. The e-commerce platform has confirmed that the Poco X3 Pro will be available at a discounted price of Rs 17,249 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone is originally priced at Rs 18,999 in India.

During the sale, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will also be available at a discounted price. Flipkart is yet to confirm the discounted prices of the iPhone models. Some other phones such as the Samsung Galaxy F62, the Samsung Galaxy F12, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and more will also be available with discount during the sale. Flipkart is expected to reveal more deals in the days to come.