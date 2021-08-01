Flipkart Big Saving Days sale from Aug 6 to Aug 10: Details here

Flipkart has announced that it will be holding another round of its Big Saving Days sale. The company is yet to announce the sale dates, and currently only has a banner, which states that the sale is “Coming Soon”. During the sale, the company will be offering deals and discounts across its website and will also offer Axis and ICICI Bank cardholders an instant discount of 10 percent during the sale. Also Read - Micromax Airfunk 1, Airfunk 1 Pro starting at Rs 1,299 launched in India

To recall, Flipkart just concluded the last round of its Big Saving Days sale and has now announced another round, which will take place soon.

Flipkart Big Saving Days: Dates

Even though Flipkart has not revealed the exact dates for the sale. The company in its SEO title for the Big Saving Days sale has revealed that the sale will kick off on August 6 and will go on till August 10. Flipkart Plus Members will be able to get early access to the deals, starting August 5.

Flipkart Big Saving Days

Flipkart via a microsite dedicated to the upcoming Big Saving Days sale has announced that the sale will commence 24 hours early for plus members. It will also include special zones like Crazy Deals, which will refresh at 12 AM, 8 AM and 4 PM. Other zones will include Rush Hours and Tick Tock Deals. The Buy More Save More offers will include increasing discounts and or additional free products.

The company will also be holding a Travel sale alongside the Big Savings Days sale, where it will provide all customers special offers on flight bookings.

During the sale, the company will provide offers on mobiles and tablets, up to 80 percent off on electronics and accessories, up to 75 percent off on TVs and appliances, up to 80 percent off on clothes, up to 80 percent off on Flipkart products and more.