comscore Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Get up to 40 percent discount on home theatres from Sony, Bose, Harman Kardon, more
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Get up to 40 percent discount on home theatres
News

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Get up to 40 percent discount on home theatres

Deals

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022, you will be able to buy goods at up to an 80% discount on electronic items. At the same time, 60% off on smart variables, up to 70% off on headphones and speakers, up to 40% off on laptops and desktops, and up to 70% off on mobile accessories.

flipkart big saving days

Customers will get up to 80% off on many items on Republic Day. The company has made the page of Big Savings Days sale live on its official site. This includes many items ranging from smartphones, furniture, electronic items, and clothing. An assured instant discount of 10 percent is being offered on SBI cards. On the other hand, customers who have CICI Bank cards will get up to a 10% discount on shopping. Also Read - Best mobile phone offers on Amazon, Flipkart to grab right now

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022, you will be able to buy goods at up to an 80% discount on electronic items. At the same time, 60% off on smart variables, up to 70% off on headphones and speakers, up to 40% off on laptops and desktops, and up to 70% off on mobile accessories. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days: Get up to 20 percent discount on cameras from Canon, Nikon, FujiFilm, and more

Bose 700 Soundbar Subwoofer Bass Module Home Theatre

The Bose 700 Soundbar Subwoofer Bass Module Home Theatre is available at Rs 64,500 with several bank offers and discounts during the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale. The home theatre comes with 10 percent off on ICICI Bank Credit Cards, up to Rs 1250 on orders of Rs 5000 and above, along with 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. You can also sign up for Flipkart Pay Later and get a Flipkart Gift Card worth Rs 100. Also Read - Flipkart reveals Big Saving Days sale offers: Top deals on smart TVs from OnePlus, Mi, and more

LG OL100 2000 W Bluetooth Home Theatre

The LG OL100 2000 W Bluetooth Home Theatre is priced at Rs 54,990, down from Rs 64,990, which means you avail 15 percent discount on the product during Flipkart Big Savings days sale. You get No cost EMI Rs 9,165 per month on the product. However, there is also 10 percent off on ICICI Bank Debit Cards on up to Rs 250 on orders of Rs 2500 and above. Additionally, you also get 5 percent Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Harman Kardon A190 540 W Tower Speaker Home Theatres

The Harman Kardon A190 540 W Tower Speaker Home Theatres costs Rs 65,000, down from Rs 65,999 during the Flipkart sale. The theatre is available at no cost EMI starting from Rs 2,222 per month. The Harman Kardon home theatre is also available on an additional 10 percent off on ICICI Bank Credit Cards, up to Rs 1250 on orders of Rs 5000.

YAMAHA YHT2910 810 W Home Theatre

The YAMAHA YHT2910 810 W Home Theatre is available at Rs 43,000. The original price of the theatre is Rs 48,355, which means you get an 11 percent discount during the Flipkart Big Saving days sale. The sale also offers 5 percent unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card along with 10 percent off on ICICI Bank Debit Cards on up to Rs 250 on orders of Rs 2500 and above.

SONY HT-S500RF 1000 W Bluetooth Soundbar Home Theatre

The SONY HT-S500RF 1000 W Bluetooth Soundbar Home Theatre costs Rs 38,990 during the Flipkart sale. The product comes with 5 percent off on select accessories on your next purchase. Additionally, you can also Sign up for Flipkart Pay Later and get a Flipkart Gift Card worth Rs 100 along with no-cost EMI from Rs 1,333 per month.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 19, 2022 2:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Explained: Why 5G rollout is causing flight cancellations of Air India, Emirates
Features
Explained: Why 5G rollout is causing flight cancellations of Air India, Emirates
No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases

Gaming

No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Get up to 40 percent discount on home theatres from Sony, Bose, Harman Kardon, more

Deals

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Get up to 40 percent discount on home theatres from Sony, Bose, Harman Kardon, more

Tesla owner faces risk of being jailed for an accident while driving on autopilot

Electric Vehicle

Tesla owner faces risk of being jailed for an accident while driving on autopilot

YouTube might stop making original content: Here's why

Entertainment

YouTube might stop making original content: Here's why

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Get up to 40 percent discount on home theatres from Sony, Bose, Harman Kardon, more

Tesla owner faces risk of being jailed for an accident while driving on autopilot

Xiaomi launches 11T Pro Hyperphone in India

Looking for best deals on women grooming devices? Here are top deals on Hair stylers, trimmer, hairdryer, more

Explained: Why 5G rollout is causing flight cancellations of Air India, Emirates

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Related Topics

Related Stories

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Get up to 40 percent discount on home theatres from Sony, Bose, Harman Kardon, more

Deals

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Get up to 40 percent discount on home theatres from Sony, Bose, Harman Kardon, more
Best mobile phone offers on Amazon, Flipkart to grab right now

Deals

Best mobile phone offers on Amazon, Flipkart to grab right now
Flipkart Big Saving Days: Up to 20 percent discount on cameras from Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, more

Deals

Flipkart Big Saving Days: Up to 20 percent discount on cameras from Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, more
Top smart TV deals on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: OnePlus Y series, Xiaomi Mi 4X, and more

Deals

Top smart TV deals on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: OnePlus Y series, Xiaomi Mi 4X, and more
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2022: Check top smartphone deals from OnePlus, Realme, Samsung

Deals

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2022: Check top smartphone deals from OnePlus, Realme, Samsung

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 9 और Realme 9 Pro भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, कीमत होगी 15000 रुपये से अधिक

तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं साइबरक्राइम, कंपनियों को करोड़ों का नुकसान पहुंचा रहे रैंसमवेयर

WhatsApp में आने वाला है जबरदस्त फीचर, फोटो और वीडियो को एडिट करने के लिए मिलेंगी 2 नई पेंसिल

भारत सरकार ने शुरू किया Digital Government Mission का काम, अब लोगों को आसानी से मिलेगा सभी सेवाओं का लाभ

Oppo Find X5 Series में मिलेगी OnePlus 10 Pro की तरह 80W फास्ट चार्जिंग, जानें सभी फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points

Reviews

Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points
2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases
Gaming
No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Get up to 40 percent discount on home theatres from Sony, Bose, Harman Kardon, more

Deals

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Get up to 40 percent discount on home theatres from Sony, Bose, Harman Kardon, more
Tesla owner faces risk of being jailed for an accident while driving on autopilot

Electric Vehicle

Tesla owner faces risk of being jailed for an accident while driving on autopilot
Xiaomi launches 11T Pro Hyperphone in India

Mobiles

Xiaomi launches 11T Pro Hyperphone in India
Looking for best deals on women grooming devices? Here are top deals on Hair stylers, trimmer, hairdryer, more

Deals

Looking for best deals on women grooming devices? Here are top deals on Hair stylers, trimmer, hairdryer, more

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Best Sellers