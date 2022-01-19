Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Get up to 40 percent discount on home theatres from Sony, Bose, Harman Kardon, more

Customers will get up to 80% off on many items on Republic Day. The company has made the page of Big Savings Days sale live on its official site. This includes many items ranging from smartphones, furniture, electronic items, and clothing. An assured instant discount of 10 percent is being offered on SBI cards. On the other hand, customers who have CICI Bank cards will get up to a 10% discount on shopping. Also Read - Best mobile phone offers on Amazon, Flipkart to grab right now

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022, you will be able to buy goods at up to an 80% discount on electronic items. At the same time, 60% off on smart variables, up to 70% off on headphones and speakers, up to 40% off on laptops and desktops, and up to 70% off on mobile accessories. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days: Get up to 20 percent discount on cameras from Canon, Nikon, FujiFilm, and more

Bose 700 Soundbar Subwoofer Bass Module Home Theatre

The Bose 700 Soundbar Subwoofer Bass Module Home Theatre is available at Rs 64,500 with several bank offers and discounts during the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale. The home theatre comes with 10 percent off on ICICI Bank Credit Cards, up to Rs 1250 on orders of Rs 5000 and above, along with 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. You can also sign up for Flipkart Pay Later and get a Flipkart Gift Card worth Rs 100. Also Read - Flipkart reveals Big Saving Days sale offers: Top deals on smart TVs from OnePlus, Mi, and more

LG OL100 2000 W Bluetooth Home Theatre

The LG OL100 2000 W Bluetooth Home Theatre is priced at Rs 54,990, down from Rs 64,990, which means you avail 15 percent discount on the product during Flipkart Big Savings days sale. You get No cost EMI Rs 9,165 per month on the product. However, there is also 10 percent off on ICICI Bank Debit Cards on up to Rs 250 on orders of Rs 2500 and above. Additionally, you also get 5 percent Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Harman Kardon A190 540 W Tower Speaker Home Theatres

The Harman Kardon A190 540 W Tower Speaker Home Theatres costs Rs 65,000, down from Rs 65,999 during the Flipkart sale. The theatre is available at no cost EMI starting from Rs 2,222 per month. The Harman Kardon home theatre is also available on an additional 10 percent off on ICICI Bank Credit Cards, up to Rs 1250 on orders of Rs 5000.

YAMAHA YHT2910 810 W Home Theatre

The YAMAHA YHT2910 810 W Home Theatre is available at Rs 43,000. The original price of the theatre is Rs 48,355, which means you get an 11 percent discount during the Flipkart Big Saving days sale. The sale also offers 5 percent unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card along with 10 percent off on ICICI Bank Debit Cards on up to Rs 250 on orders of Rs 2500 and above.

SONY HT-S500RF 1000 W Bluetooth Soundbar Home Theatre

The SONY HT-S500RF 1000 W Bluetooth Soundbar Home Theatre costs Rs 38,990 during the Flipkart sale. The product comes with 5 percent off on select accessories on your next purchase. Additionally, you can also Sign up for Flipkart Pay Later and get a Flipkart Gift Card worth Rs 100 along with no-cost EMI from Rs 1,333 per month.