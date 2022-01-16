comscore Flipkart Big Saving Days sale live: Check deals on Realme, Poco, Samsung, Redmi smartphones
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale goes live: Deals on Realme, Redmi, Poco, Samsung devices

Flipkart is offering a 10% instant discount on ICICI Bank Cards and EMI transactions. These instant discounts, paired with the temporary price cuts could yield impressive deals

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale has begun early for its plus members. The new sale held on the occasion of India’s Republic Day is offering deals on smartphones from various manufacturers. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day sales to kick off on January 17: Offers, discounts and more

As part of the new sale, Flipkart is offering a 10% instant discount on ICICI Bank Cards and EMI transactions. These instant discounts, paired with the temporary price cuts could yield impressive deals for interested buyers. Additionally, buyers can opt for No Cost EMI option and Debit Card EMI option to further reduce the prices of smartphones. Also Read - Omicron threat: Demand for oximeters and testing kits witness sudden increase as Covid-19 cases rise

Here we have listed some of the best smartphone deals currently available on Flipkart, but is only accessible for Plus members. Also Read - Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Amazing deals on Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone SE

Deals on Smartphones

Realme 8i: The Realme 8i with Helio G96 and a display with 120Hz refresh rate is selling at a price of Rs 11,999, down from the marked price of Rs 15,999. This also includes extra Rs 2000 off on exchange or prepaid orders.

Realme GT Master Edition: THe Realme GT Master Edition comes with the Snapdragon 668 chipset and it also gets an AMOLED display. The phone is available at a price of Rs 21,999 which includes Rs 4,000 off on exchange or prepaid orders.

Samsung F12: The Samsung F-series device comes with a 48MP primary camera. The device also gets a 6000mAh battery unit. The price of the Samsung device is down from the market price of Rs 12,999 to Rs 9,699.

Poco M3 Pro 5G: The Poco device with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and a 90Hz display is selling at a price of Rs 13,999, down from the marked price of Rs 15,999.

Redmi 9i: The 4GB variant of the Redmi 9i can be purchased for as low as Rs 8,299, down from the marked price of Rs 9,999. The device gets a 6.53-inch HD+ display and a 5000mAh battery unit to go with it.

Infinix Hot 11: The 4GB variant of the Infinix Hot 11 is selling at a price of Rs 9,999, down from the marked price of Rs 11,999. THe device is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G70 processor and it comes with 6.6-inch FullHD+ resolution display.

  Published Date: January 16, 2022 11:32 AM IST

