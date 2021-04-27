Flipkart will be holding its Big Saving Days sale from May 2 to May 7, during which it will be offering its customers discounts and offers across a slew of its products. The sale will start a day early at 12 AM on May 1 for Flipkart Plus members. Customers will get discounts of up to 80 percent on electronics and accessories as well as up to 75 percent discount on TVs. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE battery capacity leaked, will be same as Galaxy S20 FE

During the Big Saving Days sale, the company will be offering smartphones and electronics at discounted prices. It states that Samsung phones will get "great discounts" and other brands like Apple, Vivo, Asus and Xiaomi will get "unbeatable offers". Here we will be taking a look at some of the best deals that the company has revealed it will be offering during the sale.

During the sale, the company will be offering the Samsung Galaxy F12 at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The Galaxy F41 will be available at Rs 12,499 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and at Rs 14,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The Galaxy F62 will be available at Rs 17,999 for the base variant.

The Apple iPhone 11 will be made available at a starting price of Rs 44,999. The Asus ROG Phone 3 starts at Rs 46,999 and the iQOO 3 will be made available at Rs 24,990 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Xiaomi Mi 10T will be made available at a starting price of Rs 27,999.

Other than smartphones, the company will also offer customers discounts on smartwatches, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, laptops, power banks, Smart TVs and more.