Flipkart Big Saving Days smartphone deals: Pixel 4a is star of the show

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will commence from June 13 and as always, smartphones will be a part of the discounted items. While most of the new phones are selling with no actual discounts, there are some benefits to be enjoyed with phones from last year. The usual iQOO 3 with its Snapdragon 865 chip is selling at sub-Rs 30,000 prices. But it is the Pixel 4a that gets a huge discount. Also Read - Apple might have teased iPhone 13's rumoured variable refresh rate

As part of the Big Saving Days sale, the Google Pixel 4a is selling at a highly discounted price of Rs 26,999. That makes it a good deal considering what this phone is capable of. Apart from its usually good camera performance, the Pixel 4a is currently the only phone in its price point to let you enjoy Android 12 and will get the stable version at the earliest. Also Read - Google celebrates Hollywood actor, singer and dancer Shirley Temple with animated Doodle

Hence, if you are interested in buying a new smartphone, check out some interesting deals. Also Read - iOS 15 vs Android 12: Which OS platform brings the most changes this year?

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Pixel 4a

At Rs 26,999, it can’t get any better than the Pixel 4a. Although the phone lacks high-end chips like the iQOO 3, the Pixel 4a has unarguably one of the best cameras in its class and is eligible for the Material You themed Android 12. Moreover, the lightweight build quality and the good quality AMOLED display are other features to get this for.

iQOO 3

The non-5G iQOO 3 from last year is a good bargain for mobile gamers on a budget. At Rs 24,990, this phone offers the highly capable Snapdragon 865 chip along with an AMOLED display and a 55W fast charging solution. You also get gaming shoulder keys for more immersive gameplay solutions.

Motorola Razr

The Razr continues to sell with massive discount on Flipkart , starting ta Rs 54,999. If you have a fantasy of getting a folding smartphone that also brings back the nostalgia of the old school flip phones, the Razr is your only choice.

Motorola Razr 5G

At Rs 89,999, the Razr 5G uses a 5G-supported Snapdragon 765G chip and a superior build quality. The cameras are more in line with the modern-day phones while the performance is zippy. Plus, you get the large Quick View display outside to help with quick tasks.

iPhone XR

At Rs 39,999, the iPhone XR with its older A12 Bionic chip is still among the fastest phones in its class. It will get the latest iOS 15 update and has a reputation of great battery life. You also get IP67 water protection rating, wireless charging and Apple’s convenient FaceID tech.

Phones to avoid

Some of the smartphones on sale are poor deals when you look at what the competition offers. The Asus ROG Phone 3 at Rs 41,999 is too overpriced, given that you can get a newer Snapdragon 888-equipped iQOO 7 Legend for a lesser price. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is another poor deal at Rs 35,990, given that you can get a Dimensity 1200 powered Realme X7 Max at a much lower price. The Redmi Note 9 at Rs 10,999 is a poor deal when you can buy the newer Redmi Note 10 at slightly more. The iPhone SE at Rs 31,999 is not a good deal in front of the Pixel 4a.