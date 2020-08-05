comscore Flipkart Big Saving Days smartphone offers: iPhones and more |BGR India
Flipkart Big Saving Days smartphone offers: iPhone SE, iPhone XR, Redmi K20 Pro and more

The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale will start from tomorrow, offering some interesting discounts on several premium smartphones. From the latest iPhones to the Android flagships, here are all the deals you can get.

  Published: August 5, 2020 10:31 AM IST
The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is almost here and it is bringing a couple of interesting deals on smartphones. While there’s not much in the budget segment, it is the premium segment where there are a few irresistible deals. Flipkart is giving some steep discounts on a few iPhones and Android flagship phones. Some of these are also tagging few EMI offers that one should not miss. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a launched; India launch teased on Flipkart

The sale will start from August 6 at midnight and go until August 10. Flipkart is offering a standard discount of 10 per cent. There are also a couple of bank offers from Citi Bank and ICICI Bank. Apart from the discounts, some of the popular smartphones will be available to purchase at regular prices. The sale will also host the first sale of the Asus ROG Phone 3 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro. Also Read - iPhone SE, iPhone XR, Redmi K20 Pro: Best Flipkart Big Saving Days offers not to miss

Meanwhile, if you are interested in saving a few bucks on a few smartphones, you should check out these following deals. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2020 camera tested at DxOMark: Check details

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale offers

iPhone SE

The iPhone SE will be available at a discounted starting price of Rs 36,999. This is almost a discount of Rs 6,000 on the original price of the base variant. Flipkart hasn’t revealed whether the price cut will be applicable on the higher storage variants of the iPhone SE. Additionally, it is still unknown whether this lower price is a flat discount or inclusive of EMI-based offers.

iPhone XR

The Apple iPhone XR is also getting a substantial price cut for its base variant. The 64GB model will be available at a price of Rs 44,999. Note that this is the 64GB variant and Flipkart hasn’t confirmed offers on the higher storage variants. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI offers starting at Rs 7,500 per month. The iPhone XR was launched in 2018 and has seen numerous price cuts in its two-year lifecycle.

Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro is going on sale with an incredible price cut. Flipkart is putting the base variant of the K20 Pro at a price of Rs 22,999. Note that this variant offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The discount makes the Redmi K20 Pro one of the cheapest Android phones with a Snapdragon 800 series chipset you can buy today. This was Xiaomi’s flagship phone back in 2019, complete with a Snapdragon 855 chip.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom

The Reno 10X Zoom is another phone with the Snapdragon 855 chip that’s getting cheap. Flipkart will sell you its base variant at a price of Rs 26,990 during the Big Saving Days sale. The phone has a 10X hybrid zoom camera as well as an all-screen design with a pop-up front camera.

Realme X2 Pro

The Realme X2 Pro is going on sale at a price of Rs 28,999 for its 128GB variant. This is almost a discount of Rs 3,000 from the original price. This phone offers the powerful Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, a 90Hz AMOLED display and a 50W fast charging system. The Realme X2 Pro also has a 64-megapixel quad-camera system.

  Published Date: August 5, 2020 10:31 AM IST

