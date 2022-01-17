comscore Flipkart Big Saving Days: Up to 20 percent discount on cameras from Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, more
Flipkart Big Saving Days: Get up to 20 percent discount on cameras from Canon, Nikon, FujiFilm, and more

You will get up to 80% off on many items ranging from smartphones, furniture, electronic items, and clothing.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

Image: Flipkart

Flipkart has made live its BIG Saving Days Sale 2022. The E-commerce site has started this sale for the special occasion of Republic Day (January 26). You will get up to 80% off on many items ranging from smartphones, furniture, electronic items, and clothing. Also Read - Flipkart reveals Big Saving Days sale offers: Top deals on smart TVs from OnePlus, Mi, and more

Here are the best deals on camera:

Canon EOS 1500D DSLR Camera

The Canon EOS 1500D DSLR Camera is priced at Rs 33,490, down from Rs 39,995, which means you get 16 percent off on the product. You can also avail of 10 percent off on ICICI Bank Credit Cards, up to Rs 1250. Additionally, you can also get 5 percent off on select accessories on your next purchase along with signing up for Flipkart Pay Later and get Flipkart Gift Card worth Rs 100. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2022: Smartphone deals from Realme, Samsung, OnePlus

NIKON Z 50 Mirrorless Camera

The NIKON Z 50 Mirrorless Camera is priced at Rs 98,999, down from Rs 1,05,995 on Flipkart’s big saving days sale. You can avail 20 percent instant discount of up to Rs 200 on the First time Dhani One Freedom Card along with 10 percent off on ICICI Bank Debit Cards, up to Rs 250 on orders of Rs 2500 and above. In addition, you can also get 5 percent off on select accessories on your next purchase. Also Read - Flipkart Curtain Raiser sale begins: Massive discount on iPhone SE, Google Pixel 4a, Realme 8i, and more

FUJIFILM X Series X-T200 Mirrorless Camera

The FUJIFILM X Series X-T200 Mirrorless Camera is available at Rs 58,999. The camera’s original price is Rs 66,999, which means you are getting a total 11 percent of discount. You can also get additional Flat Rs 250 off on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and Credit EMI transactions along with 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. In addition, you can also sign up for Flipkart Pay Later and get a Flipkart Gift Card worth Rs 100.

GoPro Hero 10 Waterproof Camera

The GoPro Hero 10 Waterproof Camera is priced at Rs 54,500 during Flipkart’s big saving days sale. You can avail of 10 percent off on ICICI Bank Credit Cards of up to Rs 1250 on orders of Rs 5000. There is also 5% Off on select accessories on your next purchase along with a 20 percent instant discount of up to Rs 200 on First time Dhani One Freedom Card Txn.

Canon EOS 3000D DSLR Camera

The Canon EOS 3000D DSLR Camera is available at Rs 26,999, down from Rs 33,995. You get a 20 percent discount during Flipkart big saving days. You get 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card along with 5% percent off on select accessories on your next purchase.

  • Published Date: January 17, 2022 4:42 PM IST

