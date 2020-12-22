Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: 5 best smartphone deals

Flipkart is hosting the Big Savings Days sale on its platform beginning December 18. Today is the last day of the sale and we are here to list out the five best smartphone deals you can grab on the platform today. Before highlighting the deals, you must know that Flipkart has partnered with the State Bank of India to offer an instant 10 percent discount to buyers. It should be noted that the 10 percent discount can only be availed by the SBI credit card users. This bank offer is applicable to each and every deal available on the platform. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price leaked, could cost more than Galaxy Buds Live

Flipkart is offering discount offers across categories including smartphones and other consumer electronics during the Big Savings Days sale. While many smartphones from across brands are available with discount prices on Flipkart today, we have listed out five of the best smartphone deals available during the Big Savings Days. Check the deals here…. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 leaked pictures reveal same design as Galaxy Chromebook

5 best smartphone deals on Flipkart

Poco X3 at Rs 15,999: In my opinion, the Poco X3 is one of the best smartphones you can get under the price tag of Rs 20,000. Launched earlier this year, Flipkart is selling the Poco phone at a discounted price of Rs 15,999 in the country. Over and above this, buyers can get a 10 percent instant discount on shopping using their State Bank of India (SBI) credit card. So, if you are eagerly looking for a smartphone under Rs 20,000, this is a deal you shouldn’t miss. Also Read - Apple wants to build its first car in 2024: Get details here

Samsung Galaxy F41 at Rs 15,499: This Samsung smartphone has also been launched earlier this year. In fact, the Galaxy F41 is the first smartphone that the South Korean smartphone manufacturer launched under the F series in India. In addition, buyers can get a 10 percent instant discount on shopping using their State Bank of India (SBI) credit card. Flipkart is also offering extra Rs 1000 off on exchange, this means you will be able to get an extra Rs 1,000 on the exchange value.

Apple iPhone XR at Rs 38,999: If you are looking to buy an iPhone right now, get the iPhone XR from Flipkart today. During the Big Savings Days sale, Flipkart is offering the iPhone XR at a discounted price of Rs 38,999. In addition, buyers can get a 10 percent instant discount on shopping using their State Bank of India (SBI) credit card. iPhone XR is also a good option to consider if you are looking to switch from your old iPhone.

Realme X3 SuperZoom at Rs 23,999: Realme launched the Realme X3 SuperZoom earlier this year. During the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale, the Realme X3 SuperZoom is selling for a discounted price of Rs 23,999. In addition, buyers can get a 10 percent instant discount on shopping using their State Bank of India (SBI) credit card.

LG G8X at Rs 25,990: The LG G8X is one of the best deals available on Flipkart today during the Big Savings Days sale. During the sale, the dual screen LG G8X is available at a discounted price of Rs 25,990. In addition, buyers can get a 10 percent instant discount on shopping using their State Bank of India (SBI) credit card.