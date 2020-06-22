Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: Check best deals on phones

E-commerce website Flipkart is hosting the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale this week. The five-day sale will bring some great deals to popular smartphones and electronics. Starting tomorrow, June 23, the sale will go on till June 27, 2020. Check out some of the best deals on products during the Flipkart sale below. Also Read - iPhone XS, Vivo Z1x and more to get price discounts during Flipkart Big Saving Days

Redmi K20 series

The popular Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are available at a new discounted price for the Flipkart sale. The Redmi K20 now starts at Rs 20,499. Further, users looking to exchange their old phones to buy the Redmi K20 will also get an extra exchange discount of Rs 2,000. This means if the exchange value of your older phone is Rs 5,000, you will get Rs 7,000 off on the purchase. Key features of the phone are a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, pop-up selfie camera, 48-megapixel triple rear camera, 4,000mAh battery, and the Snapdragon 730 chipset. Also Read - Realme X3 series listed on Flipkart ahead of official June 25 India launch

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

The higher-end Redmi K20 Pro also gets a discount. The phone will be available starting Rs 23,499 during the Flipkart sale. Further, users looking to exchange their old phones to buy the Redmi K20 Pro will also get an extra exchange discount of Rs 2,000. The Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, pop-up selfie camera, 48-megapixel triple rear camera, 4,000mAh battery, and the Snapdragon 855 chipset. Also Read - Motorola One Fusion+ launched in India at Rs 16,999; first Flipkart sale on June 24

Realme X series

The Realme X2 Pro, the brand’s flagship device in 2019, will be available starting Rs 25,999. The phone is also one of the fastest charging flagship phones right now thanks to its 50W fast charging. Flipkart is also offering an additional discount of Rs 4,000 for people looking to exchange their older phones. Other key specifications of the Realme X2 Pro include a 6.5-inch FULL HD+ display, a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, 4,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, and a 90Hz refresh rate screen.

Flipkart is also offering the older Realme X flagship device starting at Rs 15,999. The Realme X features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, a 48-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel front camera, a 3,765 mAh battery, and more.

Flipkart is also offering deals on other phones in the mid-range segment like the Realme 6 series, the POCO X2, and the budget segment like the Realme Narzo series. The foldable Motorola Moto Razr also gets an extra exchange discount of Rs 25,000. You can check out all the deals ahead of the sale on the Flipkart App.