Flipkart Big Savings Days goes live for Flipkart Plus members today, January 19. For everyone else the Big Savings Days sale will go live tomorrow, January 20. The sale will continue until January 24 on the platform. During the sale, Flipkart is offering massive discount on several categories including smartphones. Many popular smartphones from Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, Apple, among others are available with big discounts on Flipkart today. Amazon Great Republic Day sale also begins today for Prime members. Also Read - This is the best time to buy iPhone XR, iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 mini

For the Big Savings Days sale, the e-commerce giant has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount. We have listed out the top five smartphone deals on Flipkart today that you shouldn’t miss out on. Take a look. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Oppo Reno 5 Pro, Amazon and Flipkart deals, more

Flipkart sale: Check top deals, discount offers

iPhone XR discounted

While Apple iPhone XR is an old phone now at the discounted price of Rs 35,999 it makes a lot of sense. The discounted price is inclusive of the Rs 4,000 off on HDFC Bank card. So, if you have a HDFC Bank card this is the best time to get hold of the iPhone XR. At this price, this is a delicious deal and shouldn’t be missed. You should also get the iPhone if you have been waiting to upgraded to iOS from Android ecosystem. Grab the deal! Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Discounts on mobiles, laptops, TVs and more

Poco X3 gets cheaper

Launched just a few months ago the Poco X3 is available with massive discount on Flipkart. The smartphone is selling with a discounted price of Rs 14,999. Additionally, consumers will be able to get 10 percent instant discount on shopping with HDFC bank card. Grab this deal if you are looking to buy a powerful smartphone that’s good for gaming, multi-tasking and also captures pictures well. Also, looks stunning.

Samsung Galaxy F41 price drops

Samsung Galaxy F41 launched in India in the second half of last year. The smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 13,999 on Flipkart today. The discounted price is inclusive of Rs 1,000 off on prepaid orders.

Moto G 5G gets cheaper in India

If you are looking to get a 5G smartphone under Rs 20,000 get the Moto G 5G at a discounted price of Rs 18,999 from Flipkart today. Additionally, consumers will be able to get 10 percent instant discount on top of the discounted price using their HDFC Bank card. So, if you are looking to buy a 5G phone for yourself this is the best time. Go ahead and grab the deal right away.

iPhone 11 gets discounted

One of the best deals on Flipkart today is on the iPhone 11. The Apple iPhone is available with a discounted price of Rs 48,999. Additionally, consumers will be able to get 10 percent instant discount on top of the discounted price on shopping with their HDFC Bank card. So, if you have been waiting to buy the Apple iPhone, this is definitely the best time.