comscore Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: Deals on iPhone XR, iPhone 11, Poco X3, Moto G 5G, Samsung Galaxy F41
News

Flipkart Big Savings Days sale goes live: Top 5 smartphones deals

Deals

Flipkart Big Savings Days sale begins for Plus members. Here are the top smartphone deals you shouldn't miss today. Amazon Great Republic Days sale begins.

Flipkart big savings days sale best deals

Flipkart Big Savings Days goes live for Flipkart Plus members today, January 19. For everyone else the Big Savings Days sale will go live tomorrow, January 20. The sale will continue until January 24 on the platform. During the sale, Flipkart is offering massive discount on several categories including smartphones. Many popular smartphones from Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, Apple, among others are available with big discounts on Flipkart today. Amazon Great Republic Day sale also begins today for Prime members. Also Read - This is the best time to buy iPhone XR, iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 mini

For the Big Savings Days sale, the e-commerce giant has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount. We have listed out the top five smartphone deals on Flipkart today that you shouldn’t miss out on. Take a look. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Oppo Reno 5 Pro, Amazon and Flipkart deals, more

Flipkart sale: Check top deals, discount offers

iPhone XR discounted

While Apple iPhone XR is an old phone now at the discounted price of Rs 35,999 it makes a lot of sense. The discounted price is inclusive of the Rs 4,000 off on HDFC Bank card. So, if you have a HDFC Bank card this is the best time to get hold of the iPhone XR. At this price, this is a delicious deal and shouldn’t be missed. You should also get the iPhone if you have been waiting to upgraded to iOS from Android ecosystem. Grab the deal! Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Discounts on mobiles, laptops, TVs and more

Best Camera Phone under 20000 in 2021

Poco X3 gets cheaper

Launched just a few months ago the Poco X3 is available with massive discount on Flipkart. The smartphone is selling with a discounted price of Rs 14,999. Additionally, consumers will be able to get 10 percent instant discount on shopping with HDFC bank card. Grab this deal if you are looking to buy a powerful smartphone that’s good for gaming, multi-tasking and also captures pictures well. Also, looks stunning.

Samsung Galaxy F41 price drops

Samsung Galaxy F41 launched in India in the second half of last year. The smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 13,999 on Flipkart today. The discounted price is inclusive of Rs 1,000 off on prepaid orders.

flipkart sale

Moto G 5G gets cheaper in India

If you are looking to get a 5G smartphone under Rs 20,000 get the Moto G 5G at a discounted price of Rs 18,999 from Flipkart today. Additionally, consumers will be able to get 10 percent instant discount on top of the discounted price using their HDFC Bank card. So, if you are looking to buy a 5G phone for yourself this is the best time. Go ahead and grab the deal right away.

iPhone 11 gets discounted

One of the best deals on Flipkart today is on the iPhone 11. The Apple iPhone is available with a discounted price of Rs 48,999. Additionally, consumers will be able to get 10 percent instant discount on top of the discounted price on shopping with their HDFC Bank card. So, if you have been waiting to buy the Apple iPhone, this is definitely the best time.

Published Date: January 18, 2021 11:49 PM IST
  • Published Date: January 18, 2021 11:49 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 18, 2021 11:49 PM IST

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

52500

iOS 12
Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
12MP
Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11

68300

iOS 13
A13 Bionic SoC
Dual - 12MP + 12MP
Samsung Galaxy F41

Samsung Galaxy F41

15499

Exynos 9611
64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
Poco X3

Poco X3

16999

MIUI 12 Based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
64MP + 13MP +2MP +2MP

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale begins: Top deals on smartphones
Deals
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale begins: Top deals on smartphones
This is the best time to buy iPhone XR, iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 mini

Deals

This is the best time to buy iPhone XR, iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 mini

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G to Amazon and Flipkart sale deals: Here are top tech news of today

News

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G to Amazon and Flipkart sale deals: Here are top tech news of today

Will PUBG Mobile India launch tomorrow? Find out here

Gaming

Will PUBG Mobile India launch tomorrow? Find out here

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G to Amazon and Flipkart sale deals: Here are top tech news of today

Oppo A12 available at Rs 8,490 after price cut

No, Poco F2 will not sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chip

Xiaomi Redmi K40 details confirmed ahead of February launch

YouTube adds feature to make shopping from its platform easier

WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal? Which is the safest messaging app for you?

PUBG Mobile playable with this trick: Is India ban just a joke?

WhatsApp features I'm eagerly waiting for

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Everything to know

Vaio plans to launch new tablets in India in six months

This is the best time to buy iPhone XR, iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 mini

Deals

This is the best time to buy iPhone XR, iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 mini
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G to Amazon and Flipkart sale deals: Here are top tech news of today

News

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G to Amazon and Flipkart sale deals: Here are top tech news of today
Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale dates and deals announced on top brands

Deals

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale dates and deals announced on top brands
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Poco smartphone deals revealed for Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Deals

Poco smartphone deals revealed for Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

PUBG Mobile India Launch Latest Update: ...तो खत्म हो रहा है PUBG का इंतजार! जानें क्या कहती है नई रिपोर्ट

Umang App की मदद से आसानी से चेक करें अपना PF बैलेंस

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: 450 रुपये से कम में डेटा और फ्री कॉलिंग, जानें किसका प्लान सबसे बेस्ट

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G के लॉन्च से पहले आई ये जानकारी, जानें क्या होगी खासियत

Poco X3 पर मिल रहा डिस्काउंट, Flipkart Sale में ऐसे बचा सकते हैं 3000 रुपये

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box
Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced
OnePlus Band first impressions

Hands On

OnePlus Band first impressions
WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G to Amazon and Flipkart sale deals: Here are top tech news of today
News
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G to Amazon and Flipkart sale deals: Here are top tech news of today
Oppo A12 available at Rs 8,490 after price cut

Deals

Oppo A12 available at Rs 8,490 after price cut
No, Poco F2 will not sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chip

News

No, Poco F2 will not sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chip
Xiaomi Redmi K40 details confirmed ahead of February launch

News

Xiaomi Redmi K40 details confirmed ahead of February launch
YouTube adds feature to make shopping from its platform easier

Apps

YouTube adds feature to make shopping from its platform easier

