Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Check out top electronics deals

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, the four day sale on smartphones and other electronics, is now live. The sale is being held from March 19 to March 22 and customers can avail 10 percent instant discount using SBI card. While there are great deals on smartphones, those looking for electronics can avail attractive offers as well. We have already detailed top smartphone deals, now let’s look at deals on electronics and appliances.

HP Pavilion 15 Gaming laptop

One of the top deals during the sale is on HP Pavilion 15 gaming laptop powered by AMD Ryzen CPU. The laptop is getting 22 percent discount and is available for Rs 44,990. The laptop features a 15.6-inch display, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD as well as 128GB SSD storage. It has 3GB of NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics and runs Windows 10 Home.

Thomson HD Ready TV

During the Flipkart Big Shopping Days, Thomson is offering huge discount on its 32-inch TVs. The 32-inch Thomson R9 is available for Rs 7,499 while the B9 Pro is available for Rs 9,499. The B9 Pro features an HD Ready screen and a 20W speaker output. Thomson claims to be using Samsung panel with 60Hz refresh rate. The 32-inch model comes with two USB port and two HDMI ports. It runs My wall interface and have a one year warranty.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro

During Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro is also getting discounted. The 32-inch Mi TV 4A Pro with HD ready panel is available for Rs 12,499. The 43-inch Mi TV 4A Pro with Full HD panel is available for Rs 21,999. Both the TVs run PatchWall UI based on Android and offer three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch is getting 20 percent discount during the Big Shopping Days on Flipkart. The smartwatch is available for Rs 23,990 and comes in 46mm variant. It has a circular display and is water resistant up to 50 meters. The smartwatch has a unique rotating bezel and has a rated battery life of up to 80 hours. With the smartwatch, you can track exercise time, calories burned, heart rate and other fitness features.

Other offers

If you are planning to get your first DSLR then you should look at Nikon D5600. The DSLR is available with dual lens option for Rs 47,999. Canon EOS 1500D with dual kit option available for Rs 34,999. During the sale on Flipkart Big Shopping Days, external SSDs are available starting from Rs 4,399 while Asus Vivobook starts from Rs 44,990. During the sale, the Bluetooth headphones are available from Rs 1,499 while headphones and speakers get up to 70 percent off.