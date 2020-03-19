The Flipkart Big Shopping days are upon us and it brings some great deals and offers on smartphones from brands like Realme, Xiaomi, Apple, Samsung and more. If you are in the market for a new smartphone, it is a pretty good time to get one. Here are some of the best deals and offers on smartphones that you should checkout.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days best offers

Flagship phones from Apple and Google get a few offers during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days. The Apple iPhone XS starts at Rs 52,999. The Google Pixel 3A gets a big discount too. It is now available for Rs 26,999.

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 series is up for a discount. Apart from a Rs 1,000 drop from the initial price, the K20 series also gets an additional Rs 2000 off on exchange. The offer is available on both the Redmi K20 and the higher-end Redmi K20 Pro. Hence, the new price of the Redmi K20 starts at Rs 19,999 and the K20 Pro starts at Rs 23,999.

Smartphones by Realme also get a discount during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days. The Realme 5 budget smartphone is now available for a starting price of Rs 8,499. The Realme 5 Pro is now available for a price of Rs Rs 11,999, getting an effective Rs 3,000 discount. The Realme X gets a discount of Rs 4,000 from its launch price. It is now available at Rs 14,999.

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom flagship phone also gets a discount during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days. Including a prepaid offer, the phone will effectively be priced at Rs 24,990. Also on offer is the recently launched iQOO 3 gaming smartphone. With a massive Rs 5000 extra off on exchange, the iQOO 3 starts at Rs 36,990.

A few phones from Vivo also get discounts during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days. These include the Vivo U10 budget phone starts from Rs 7,990 including a prepaid offer. The Vivo Z1X starts at Rs 13,990 including a prepaid offer. Also on offer is the Motorola One Vision. The smartphone now starts at Rs 12,999.