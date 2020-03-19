comscore Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Check best deals and offers | BGR India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Check out offers on Apple iPhone XS, Realme 5 Pro, Pixel 3A, Redmi K20 series, more
News

Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Check out offers on Apple iPhone XS, Realme 5 Pro, Pixel 3A, Redmi K20 series, more

Deals

Check out the best discounts available during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days on many smartphones across various brands in one place.

  • Published: March 19, 2020 9:44 AM IST
Realme 5 Pro Review 3

The Flipkart Big Shopping days are upon us and it brings some great deals and offers on smartphones from brands like Realme, Xiaomi, Apple, Samsung and more. If you are in the market for a new smartphone, it is a pretty good time to get one. Here are some of the best deals and offers on smartphones that you should checkout.

Related Stories


Flipkart Big Shopping Days best offers

Flagship phones from Apple and Google get a few offers during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days. The Apple iPhone XS starts at Rs 52,999. The Google Pixel 3A  gets a big discount too. It is now available for Rs 26,999.

Watch: Realme X50 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs iQOO 3 camera comparison

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 series is up for a discount. Apart from a Rs 1,000 drop from the initial price, the K20 series also gets an additional Rs 2000 off on exchange. The offer is available on both the Redmi K20 and the higher-end Redmi K20 Pro. Hence, the new price of the Redmi K20 starts at Rs 19,999 and the K20 Pro starts at Rs 23,999.

Smartphones by Realme also get a discount during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days. The Realme 5 budget smartphone is now available for a starting price of Rs 8,499. The Realme 5 Pro is now available for a price of Rs Rs 11,999, getting an effective Rs 3,000 discount. The Realme X gets a discount of Rs 4,000 from its launch price. It is now available at Rs 14,999.

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom flagship phone also gets a discount during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days. Including a prepaid offer, the phone will effectively be priced at Rs 24,990. Also on offer is the recently launched iQOO 3 gaming smartphone. With a massive Rs 5000 extra off on exchange, the iQOO 3 starts at Rs 36,990.

Realme 6 Pro and 6 available on sale till March 22 as part of Realme Days

Also Read

Realme 6 Pro and 6 available on sale till March 22 as part of Realme Days

A few phones from Vivo also get discounts during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days. These include the Vivo U10 budget phone starts from Rs 7,990 including a prepaid offer. The Vivo Z1X starts at Rs 13,990 including a prepaid offer. Also on offer is the Motorola One Vision. The smartphone now starts at Rs 12,999.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 19, 2020 9:44 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a

39999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
12MP
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

4.67

27999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

89900

Apple iOS 12
A12 Bionic hexa-core SoC
12MP + 12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Google sends out notifications to fight coronavirus
News
Google sends out notifications to fight coronavirus
One Airtel plan might launch on March 25: What to expect

Telecom

One Airtel plan might launch on March 25: What to expect

Android 11 Developer Preview 2: What's new

News

Android 11 Developer Preview 2: What's new

Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Check out top electronics deals

Deals

Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Check out top electronics deals

The Sony PlayStation 5 specs have finally been revealed

Gaming

The Sony PlayStation 5 specs have finally been revealed

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G Review

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review

Google sends out notifications to fight coronavirus

Android 11 Developer Preview 2: What's new

WhatsApp creates an information hub to fight coronavirus fake news

Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3 launch at 10PM IST

Google Doodle celebrates Spring 2020 with an illustration

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Related Topics

Related Stories

Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Check out top electronics deals

Deals

Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Check out top electronics deals
Flipkart Big Shopping Days best offers

Deals

Flipkart Big Shopping Days best offers
Realme 6 Pro and 6 available on sale till March 22; price, specifications

News

Realme 6 Pro and 6 available on sale till March 22; price, specifications
Poco X2 to be available via open sale on Flipkart: Check dates and offers

News

Poco X2 to be available via open sale on Flipkart: Check dates and offers
Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review

हिंदी समाचार

लॉन्चिगं से पहले लीक हुई Nokia 1.3 स्मार्टफोन की तस्वीर, मिल सकते हैं ये फीचर

कोरोनावायरस के संक्रमण से निपटने लिए फेसबुक और गूगल करेंगे मदद

Nokia के इवेंट में लॉन्च हो सकते हैं ये दमदार स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या हो सकती है कीमत

Infinix S5 Pro स्मार्टफोन इन ऑफर्स के साथ आज सेल पर होगा उपलब्ध

Realme Days Sale शुरू, रियलमी के स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

News

Google sends out notifications to fight coronavirus
News
Google sends out notifications to fight coronavirus
Android 11 Developer Preview 2: What's new

News

Android 11 Developer Preview 2: What's new
WhatsApp creates an information hub to fight coronavirus fake news

News

WhatsApp creates an information hub to fight coronavirus fake news
Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3 launch at 10PM IST

News

Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3 launch at 10PM IST
Google Doodle celebrates Spring 2020 with an illustration

News

Google Doodle celebrates Spring 2020 with an illustration