Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Deals to look forward to

E-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon India regularly host shopping festivals where you get discounts on electronic products. Now, Flipkart is hosting Big Shopping Days sale between July 15 and July 18. As a part of the offer, there will be big discounts on a range of smartphones from Asus, Samsung, Oppo, and Xiaomi to name a few. SBI Bank credit card users will also be able to avail 10 percent instant discount on transactions. Here’s a look at all the deals.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days deals

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S price drop

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7S for Rs 10,999 in India. Now, during the Big Shopping Days Sale the smartphone will see a Rs 1,000 flat discount. As per the Flipkart teaser, you will be able to buy the smartphone for Rs 9,999. For this price, the smartphone highlights include Snapdragon 660 SoC and 48-megapixel rear camera.

Up to Rs 4,000 off on Galaxy A-series

The Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones will be getting up to Rs 4,000 extra off when you exchange your old smartphone for a new Samsung device. The deal will be applicable on the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70. But Flipkart hasn’t detailed the discounts and pricing and we will have to wait till July 15 for more clarity.

Up to Rs 8,000 extra off on Samsung S-series

It’s not just the mid-range devices, Flipkart is also offering extra exchange discount of up to Rs 8,000 on the flagship S-series as well. These include the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. Prices for the same start at Rs 50,900.

Deals on Asus smartphones

Three of Asus smartphones, the Max Pro M1, Max M1 and 5Z will be on offer. The Max Pro M1 will be available for Rs 8,499. It features a Snapdragon 636 SoC and 5,000mAh battery. The Max M1 will be available for Rs 6,499 and it comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. And the last year’s flagship smartphone, Asus 5Z with Snapdragon 845 will be available at a starting price of Rs 21,999. The smartphone comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Oppo smartphone deals

Oppo will also be having some deals on its range of smartphones during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale. The Oppo F11 Pro will be available for Rs 20,990. It comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, 48-megapixel rear camera and a rising front camera. Buyers can also avail extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange.

The Oppo F9 Pro will be available for Rs 17,990. It comes with a 25-megapixel selfie camera and VOOC flash charge. The Oppo K1 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available for Rs 14,990. The highlight of the smartphone includes 25-megapixel front camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Story Timeline