Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Honor 20 and Honor 20i offers, discounts revealed

For Honor 20, the company is offering additional Rs 3,000 bump up value on the old phone exchange and the 10 percent SBI credit card as well. The Flipkart Plus customers will have an early bird advantage during the sale, as the deals will be available to them starting 8:00AM on July 15, while rest of the customers will get the same deal from 12:00PM.

  • Published: July 12, 2019 4:46 PM IST
Honor 20i Review (7)

Honor has decided to offer exciting deals on the newly launched Honor 20i and Honor 20 during the ‘Big Shopping Days’ sale on Flipkart. The deals are scheduled to go live from July 15 to July 18. Consumers purchasing Honor 20i will be able to avail an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on every prepaid transaction. Additionally, there is a 10 percent instant discount using SBI credit cards.

The other Flipkart Big Shopping Days deals are from various other brands like Asus, Samsung, Oppo, and Xiaomi to name a few. The SBI Bank credit card users will also be able to avail 10 percent instant discount across the categories during four-day shopping festival.

Samsung’s offline Galaxy A-series will also be made available on Flipkart for up to Rs 4,000 extra off when you exchange your old smartphone. The deal will be applicable on the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70. But Flipkart hasn’t detailed the discounts and pricing and we will have to wait till July 15 for more clarity.

Watch Video: Honor View20 First Look

Flipkart has so far revealed that three Asus smartphones, the Max Pro M1, Max M1 and 5Z will be on offer. The Max Pro M1 will be available for Rs 8,499. It features a Snapdragon 636 SoC and 5,000mAh battery. The Max M1 will be available for Rs 6,499 and it comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. And the last year’s flagship smartphone, Asus 5Z with Snapdragon 845 will be available at a starting price of Rs 21,999. The smartphone comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Features Honor 20 Honor 20i
Price 32999 14999
Chipset Kirin 980 SoC Huawei Kirin 710 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie-based Magic UI 2.1 Android 9 Pie
Display IPS LCD display-6.26-inch 6.21-inch-Full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage 6GB RAM and 256GB
Rear Camera 48MP + 16MP Ultrawide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth Triple – 24MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP 32MP
Battery 3,750mAh 3,400mAh

  Published Date: July 12, 2019 4:46 PM IST

