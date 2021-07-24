Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale begins today but only for Plus members. Starting midnight of July 24, all Plus members in the country have got the access to all exclusive deals on the Flipkart platform. For the Big Saving Days sale, the e-commerce platform has announced partnership with ICICI Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount on shopping with credit card and on EMI transactions. The bank offer is available on almost all products selling during the sale. Also Read - iPhone SE 2020 with Rs 10,901 discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Check the deal

During the sale, Flipkart is offering big discount on products across categories including smartphones, home appliances, electronics, among others. While the Plus members already get access to all exclusive deals as a part of the Big Saving Days sale, everyone else will get access to the discounts from tomorrow, July 25. The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will continue until July 29 on the platform. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale dates, top mobile deals announced: Check details here

To counter Flipkart, Amazon has announced to host Prime Day sale 2021, which begins for Prime members tomorrow, July 25. For everyone else, the Amazon sale will kick off on July 26 at midnight and continue until July 27. Also Read - Boult Audio Freepods Pro with micro-subwoofer, dual mics launched in India: Price, specifications

Let’s here take a quick look at top 10 smartphone deals available on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days sale today.

iPhone XR

iPhone XR available at a discounted price of Rs 37,999 for the base model of 64GB storage. Additionally, buyers shopping with ICICI bank credit card will get 10 percent instant discount.

Samsung Galaxy F12

Samsung Galaxy F12 is available at a discounted price of Rs 9,999 on Flipkart today. The offer price is inclusive of Rs 1,000 instant discount on shopping with ICICI Bank debit card transaction. This is the best time to get the Samsung budget phone.

Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F62 is available at a discounted price on Flipkart today during the Big Shopping Days sale. The phone is up for grabs at a price of Rs 19,999. Additionally, buyers shopping with ICICI bank credit card will get 10 percent instant discount, which offers up to Rs 750 off.

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a is available at a discounted price of Rs 29,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. In addition, buyers shopping with ICICI bank credit card will get 10 percent instant discount, which offers up to Rs 750 off.

Poco M3

Poco M3 is available at a price of Rs 10,499 during the Flipkart sale today. Additionally, consumers shopping with ICICI bank credit card can get 10 percent instant discount, which is up to Rs 750 off.